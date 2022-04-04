ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

2 Men Dead, 2 Others Wounded in Shooting at San Francisco Playground

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ph390_0eyR2kQz00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two men were shot and killed and two more were injured Sunday afternoon on a San Francisco playground on the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue, police said Sunday night.

All four men were shot but alive when officers from Ingleside station arrived at 4:39 p.m. All four were transported to the hospital, where two later died. The other two men’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai posted about the shooting shortly after 6 p.m., decrying the shooting that happened near but not in the playground as “a horrible act of violence.”

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families,” the post said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Brother Suspects In Sacramento Mass Shooting With Lengthy Criminal History; 3rd Suspect Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Sacramento man, currently being treated for severe wounds suffered in Sunday’s mass shooting, has been detained as a suspect and remains under police guard in his hospital room, authorities announced Tuesday. Investigators said Smiley Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect on Monday. “Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release. “Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘I’ll Probably Be Crying 5 Minutes From Now;’ Sacramento Mass Shooting Victims Identified

By Justin Andrews SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Waves of emotion swept over Tamika Turner as she stood near the spot where her brother, 29-year-old De’vazia Turner, was gunned down in a deadly salvo of gunfire early Sunday morning that claimed five other lives and left 12 others wounded. She was still trying to make sense of her loss. UPDATE: Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Mass Shooting That Killed 6, Wounded 12 “They killed my brother,” she told KPIX. “I’ll probably be crying five minutes from now. I just want to make sure the world to know he was loved. Make sure that’s the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Complex

Shooting at Virginia Restaurant Leaves Two Dead and Three Wounded

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

1 dead in early morning SF shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left one person dead early Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the first block of Leavenworth Street. San Francisco police said an arrest has been made in the case, but they did not immediately release any details […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Francisco Police#Bay City#Men Dead#Cbs Sf#Ingleside#Sfpd
KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another person was injured in an early morning shooting in Stockton, authorities said. It happened at 1:06 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. A 31-year-old man was found by officers and was taken to...
STOCKTON, CA
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Mother of Fallen SJPD Rookie Officer Arrested As Suspect In Milpitas Home Invasion Robbery

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The mother of a San Jose police officer who died recently was arrested over the weekend as a suspect in a home invasion robbery, police said Tuesday. Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a robbery at the Le Mirador Senior Apartments on the 1100 block of Coleman Road at Almaden Expressway. The victim told officers that a woman he knows forcibly entered his home and took a number of electronic items, a phone and his debit card. The victim positively identified the woman as Sonya Packer, 52. After consulting with the district attorney’s office, police obtained a warrant for...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

COTATI, Calif. - A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job. Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help. Cotati police said Bracamonte was...
COTATI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS San Francisco

19-Year-Old Suspect Sought In Fremont, San Leandro Armed Robberies

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Authorities in the East Bay are searching for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in at least two armed robberies last year. According to a statement from the Fremont Police Department, suspect Joshua Moss-Sanders is wanted for armed robberies in Fremont and San Leandro. He also has a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation. Police said the robberies took place in August and October of 2021. He is also suspected in police pursuits where he allegedly threw a firearm out the window of a vehicle and avoided arrest. Additional details about the incidents were not immediately available. Moss-Sanders is...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged Richmond Gang Members Convicted In Notorious ‘Swerve Team’ Crime Spree

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Two alleged gang members have been convicted of murders, attempted murders and assaults for their roles in a Richmond crime spree by the notorious “Swerve Team”, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors. The Superior Court verdicts came on Wednesday for 24-year-old Marrico Williams and 23-year-old Torion Young, two of the alleged seven ‘Swerve Team’ members taken into custody in September 2016. (L-R) Marrico Williams, Torion Young (Richmond Police Dept.) After a lengthy trial that lasted approximately eight months, jurors found Williams guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three assaults with...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy