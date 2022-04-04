ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zelenskyy makes appearance from Ukraine at Grammys

By Zoe Christen Jones
CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring music's biggest night, John Legend and the Recording Academy took time to honor victims of the current war in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to crowd in a pre-recorded message from Ukraine, where he told the crowd the importance of music and ongoing support for Ukraine. "The war...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CBS News
CBS News

417K+

Followers

50K+

Posts

269M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Primetimer

Oscar producers plan a "thoughtful" Ukraine tribute, won't rule out an appearance from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

During a press conference this afternoon, Oscar producer Will Packer wouldn't rule out Zelensky appearing during Sunday's ceremony. Co-host Amy Schumer recently said producers turned down her idea to invite Zelensky. "The show is still in process," he said. "We’re going to be very thoughtful about how we acknowledge where we are in the world. But the show is still in process, so that’s not something that we would definitively say one way or the other at this point,” Packer said. “We want to be fun and celebratory but we’re certainly going to do that in a respectful way and with an eye toward what’s going on in the world. So stay tuned.”During today's press conference, co-host Wanda Sykes jokingly wondered “isn’t he busy right now?” Sykes added: “They have something planned that we love, and it’s organic and thoughtful, and it’s the right place to cover." ALSO: Oscars will be "respectful" with how they handle the eight categories that won't be presented live.
ENTERTAINMENT
WGAU

Ukraine president makes surprise appearance at Doha Forum

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Ukraine's president made a surprise video appearance Saturday at Qatar’s Doha Forum, calling on the energy-rich nation and others to boost their production to counteract the loss of Russian energy supplies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United Nations and world powers to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Newton
Person
Margaret Brennan
Person
John Legend
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Grammy Awards#Russia#Genocide#The Recording Academy#Ukrainian#Cbs Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Country Music
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
CBS News

Russian troops tortured and executed a village mayor and her family, Ukrainian officials say

Ukrainian officials and local residents have said the mayor of a small town, along with her husband and son, were executed by invading Russian forces that had until recently occupied the area. Mayor Olga Sukhenko and her family were shot and thrown into a pit in a forest behind a plot of land with several houses that the Russian forces then took over in the town of Motyzhyn, they said.
POLITICS
Reuters

German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage...
POLITICS
CBS News

CBS News

417K+
Followers
50K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy