Zelenskyy makes appearance from Ukraine at Grammys

During a press conference this afternoon, Oscar producer Will Packer wouldn't rule out Zelensky appearing during Sunday's ceremony. Co-host Amy Schumer recently said producers turned down her idea to invite Zelensky. "The show is still in process," he said. "We’re going to be very thoughtful about how we acknowledge where we are in the world. But the show is still in process, so that’s not something that we would definitively say one way or the other at this point,” Packer said. “We want to be fun and celebratory but we’re certainly going to do that in a respectful way and with an eye toward what’s going on in the world. So stay tuned.”During today's press conference, co-host Wanda Sykes jokingly wondered “isn’t he busy right now?” Sykes added: “They have something planned that we love, and it’s organic and thoughtful, and it’s the right place to cover." ALSO: Oscars will be "respectful" with how they handle the eight categories that won't be presented live.

