2 Dead, 2 Injured in San Francisco Playground Shooting

A mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday has claimed at least six lives and left many more injured. Local police were patrolling an area near the Golden One Center at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire; upon arriving to the scene, they found six people dead and another ten injured, with some having taken themselves to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made and police have not given specifics on the type of gun used. [ABC7]

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO