San Francisco, CA

2 Dead, 2 Injured in San Francisco Playground Shooting

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were shot and killed and two more were injured Sunday afternoon on a San Francisco playground on the 600 block of Brunswick Street, police said Sunday night. All four men were shot...

www.nbcbayarea.com

ABC10

Downtown Sacramento Shooting: 6 dead, at least 10 injured | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say six people are dead and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged Richmond Gang Members Convicted In Notorious ‘Swerve Team’ Crime Spree

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Two alleged gang members have been convicted of murders, attempted murders and assaults for their roles in a Richmond crime spree by the notorious “Swerve Team”, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors. The Superior Court verdicts came on Wednesday for 24-year-old Marrico Williams and 23-year-old Torion Young, two of the alleged seven ‘Swerve Team’ members taken into custody in September 2016. (L-R) Marrico Williams, Torion Young (Richmond Police Dept.) After a lengthy trial that lasted approximately eight months, jurors found Williams guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three assaults with...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

West Sacramento police ask for help in identifying home burglar

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department is asking for help in identifying a burglary suspect who attempted to rob a home last week, authorities said. The attempted burglary happened in the 800 block of River Crest Drive on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., the West Sacramento Police Department said in a release. The man reportedly broke a window at a home, but did not enter.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hollister shooting leaves two dead and multiple injured

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Two people are dead and multiple are wounded, following a drive-by shooting in central California Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Rustic and Roble streets, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. None of the victims were...
HOLLISTER, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Mass Shooting in Sacramento Kills Six, Leaves Another Ten People Injured

A mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday has claimed at least six lives and left many more injured. Local police were patrolling an area near the Golden One Center at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire; upon arriving to the scene, they found six people dead and another ten injured, with some having taken themselves to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made and police have not given specifics on the type of gun used. [ABC7]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Family ‘Traumatized’ After Girl, 9, Shot In Drive-By

STOCKTON (CBS) – A Stockton girl is hospitalized and her family is traumatized, after a drive-by shooting on Saturday. The girl’s family was on Van Gogh Lane in the Western Ranch neighborhood on Saturday afternoon when a car pulled alongside them and started shooting. The 9-year-old was injured but is expected to recover. “When it involves young children, 9-year-olds that takes it to a whole other level,” said Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Ofc. Joe Silva.  Silva said the parents tried to get the 9-year-old to a nearby hospital, but a tire on their vehicle was shot-out and they slowed to a stop. Law...
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Looking for Missing Morgan Hill Girl

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Saturday afternoon for a 7-year-old at-risk Morgan Hill girl missing since Friday evening. According to the CHP, Ophelia Bushman was last seen at about 8 p.m. Friday. The girl is believed to have been taken by her biological mother, Samira Jabr.
MORGAN HILL, CA
FOX40

Teens arrested on suspicion of killing man in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Two minors were arrested Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting in December.  The Rancho Cordova Police Department said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on the suspicion of shooting and killing 28-year-old Akieam Harris on Dec. 13, 2021.  Each suspect is facing a murder charge and is being held […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

71-year-old patriarch killed by stray bullet in Oakland crossfire

OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of the 71-year-old Oakland man who was shot and killed by a stray bullet while driving near his home wants answers and justice. His daughters described Ricardo Luna as friendly and someone who likes helping others. "That's my dad and more grandkids," said Rocio Luna...
OAKLAND, CA

