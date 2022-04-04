ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

South Carolina wins NCAA championship, defeats UConn 64-49

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22THxj_0eyQzcNO00

April 3 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Gamecocks are NCAA champions after blowing out UConn 64-49 on Sunday night, despite the Huskies attempting to pull off what would have been a historic late comeback.

The No. 1 Gamecocks beat the No. 2 Connecticut Huskies to its second title in women's college basketball history after losing to Stanford by a single point in the Final Four last year.

Aliyah Boston, who was crowned the tournament's Most Outstanding Player on Sunday night, told ESPN following the game that it "feels amazing" to win after last year's loss.

"Honestly, I've been thinking about this since last season. Everyone had a picture of me crying, and they put it everywhere ... But today we're national champions," she said as she burst out into tears.

"Happy tears," she said.

With the loss, UConn's undefeated streak in national championship games came to an end. The powerhouse Huskies were seeking its 12th title.

"Our path was divinely ordered," the Gamecocks' head coach, Dawn Staley, remarked on their victory from the parquet floor. "And the order was for us to be national champions on this day. On this day."

She called UConn not only a great team but a program with a great tradition of winning but "we weren't going to be denied."

The game plan for the Gamecocks was to stifle UConn's Paige Bueckers, whom they were able to contain to a team-leading 14 points with Destanni Henderson nearly doubling that with 26 to lead South Carolina to victory.

In the stands at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., were 18,304 people who watched the Gamecocks secure the lead within the first 20 seconds on a 3-point jumper netted by Henderson.

By the end of the first quarter, the Gamecocks had a decisive 14-point lead for a score of 22-8, which put the Huskies in a hole they just couldn't dig themselves out of.

In the second frame, the Gamecocks continued pressing, gaining a game-high 18-point lead with a score of 30-12 before UConn would begin chipping away at the point gap.

The Huskies would net 19 points in the second to South Carolina's 13 to go into halftime down only 8 for a 35-27 score.

For the third, the Gamecocks prevented the Huskies from netting a single basket until nearly the halfway mark of the frame when Bueckers downed a 2-point jumper that started a 10-point run. During the run, Caroline Ducharme scored UConn's first 3 pointer of the night, which was followed by Evina Westbrook netting their second that narrowed the Gamecocks to a two-position lead for a score of 43-37.

The frame would end, however, with South Carolina up 9 points with a 46-to-37 score with 10 minutes to play.

The fourth and final frame would be South Carolina's second strongest after the opening 10 minutes, netting 18 points to UConn's 12, earning them their first title since 2017.

Boston, Henderson and Zia Cooke of South Carolina were named to the 2022 All-Tournament Team along with Bueckers from UConn and Haley Jones of Stanford.

The Huskies advanced to its first national championship game appearance in five years after beating the Louisville Cardinals 72-59 on Friday. UConn defeated the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal 63-58 the next day to book their ticket.

Comments / 2

