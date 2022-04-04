ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins earns MVP honor in 3X3 National Tournament

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(New Orleans) A team make up of Ryan Hawkins (Creighton), RJ Cole (UCONN), Tyrese Martin (UCONN), and D’Shawn Schwartz (George Mason) won the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship over the weekend. They defeated Team American/C-USA in the finals.

Hawkins scored six points in the finals to win MVP. He added two rebounds and four assists. In all, the quartet took home a combined $70,000 after finishing 4-2 in pool play, good for $1,000 for each win, followed by a $1,000 victory in the second round of the playoffs, a $5,000 quarterfinal win and a $10,000 semifinal triumph.

Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley girls track looking to contend at the state level this season

(Greenfield) A dozen teams are on the list to attend Nodaway Valley’s track meet on Monday. It’s a girls meet starting at 4:30 p.m. Nodaway Valley and coach Brett Welsch have lofty expectations for the season. They not only want to compete at the top of the Pride of Iowa Conference, but feel they can make a run at a state trophy. “With this group, with the pieces that we have this year I am really looking forward to seeing what we can do at state. I think the #1 goal is to try and compete for a top three if not win a state title. That’s a goal. Obviously doing well at conference. We have a really strong conference with Wayne and Mount Ayr and Central Decatur. I think Lenox has some good young runners. Winning conference and winning a state championship are obviously our main goals.”
NODAWAY, IA
Western Iowa Today

