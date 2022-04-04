Hawkins earns MVP honor in 3X3 National Tournament

(New Orleans) A team make up of Ryan Hawkins (Creighton), RJ Cole (UCONN), Tyrese Martin (UCONN), and D’Shawn Schwartz (George Mason) won the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship over the weekend. They defeated Team American/C-USA in the finals.

Hawkins scored six points in the finals to win MVP. He added two rebounds and four assists. In all, the quartet took home a combined $70,000 after finishing 4-2 in pool play, good for $1,000 for each win, followed by a $1,000 victory in the second round of the playoffs, a $5,000 quarterfinal win and a $10,000 semifinal triumph.