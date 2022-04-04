ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

By Renetta DuBose
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvdPw_0eyQxcIy00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery.

It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street.

ALSO ON WJBF: “He’s a monster” Man accused of killing Arbrie Anthony pushes back bond hearing

The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street.

Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow 706-432-5281, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Aggravated Battery suspect sought in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. Reports say 42-year old Francis Jerome Padgett is wanted for an incident that happened March 4th, on the 2400 block of Wilkshire Drive in Augusta. Any information concerning this suspect, please contact at the Richmond County […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

DRUG BUST | Richmond Co. Sheriff says Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization arrests not complete

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– 19 suspected members of a drug trafficking organization are behind bars after a two-year undercover narcotics investigation. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects allegedly involved in Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization. “We’re at not an end point but essentially we’re at a starting point where now we’re going to see […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MARTINEZ, GA
NECN

3 Men Sought in Armed Robbery of Convenience Store in Salem, NH

Investigators are looking for three men in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store this weekend in Salem, New Hampshire. Police responded to the 7-Eleven store on Cluff Crossing Road after a panic alarm was raised around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. Sgt. Michael McCarthy of the Salem Police Department...
SALEM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: SC county court clerk gave herself $30,000 raise

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
100.5 The River

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Inv
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating after multiple people shot during Friday-night altercation in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left five people with gunshot wounds Friday night in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the shooting took place at Logan Farm Road just after 11:30 p.m. Initial 9-1-1 calls reported one individual shot before being upgraded to two people shot […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two arrested, charged with elder abuse in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — The Wrens Police Department is investigating an elder abuse case. Mary Lattimore, 56, and Terry Lattimore, 27, both of Wrens, are charged with one count of neglect to a disabled adult, elder, person, or resident. The charges stem from an investigation and a search warrant at a home on Detroit Avenue. […]
WRENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

One person dead after single-vehicle accident in Barnwell County

UPDATE 5:23 P.M. – According to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office, the victim in this accident was 55-year-old Barnwell resident Daniel Bolen.   According to the Coroner’s Office, the cause of death in this case is pending autopsy results Authorities say the body will be sent to Newberry, SC for autopsy as the death investigation […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
Daily Voice

'Armed And Dangerous' Norristown Gunman Sought By Police

Police in Norristown are seeking a man on aggravated assault charges, they announced Wednesday, March 23.Edison Antonio Adames, 24, is wanted in connection with the March 20 shooting at West Marshall Street and George Street, that injured a victim in the stomach and legs, police said.Adames is beli…
NORRISTOWN, PA
WJCL

Police in Statesboro investigating deadly shooting, suspect detained

STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Statesboro say one man is dead and another person has been detained after a shooting Wednesday night. According to the Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County 911 received calls around 7 p.m. about shots fired on the 100 block of Church Street.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police investigating Wednesday night homicide

STATESBORO. Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department(SPD) is investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. On March 30 at 6:59 p.m., Bulloch County 911 received calls with reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Church Street in Statesboro. Upon arrival, SPD officers found a male, later identified as 30-year-old Edward Jerome […]
STATESBORO, GA
CBS 46

One dead after shooting in Buckhead

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Clayton County. March held Saturday in Atlanta to protest rising rent. Child sex abuse survivor urges Georgia senators to pass bill. Child sex abuse survivor urges Georgia senators to pass bill. Families displaced after fire in Henry County. Updated: 21 hours ago. CBS46 News at...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy