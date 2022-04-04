Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery.

It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street.

The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street.

Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow 706-432-5281, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

