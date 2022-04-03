ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Odd’ burglary attempt

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was out of town, someone tried to break into my house on 35th Ave SW just...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for 3 suspects involved in burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help looking for three suspects who are involved in a burglary that happened on March 1. According to officials, Amarillo officials were called to a business burglary at a music store on S. Soncy. An employee reported that the front door had...
AMARILLO, TX
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate residential burglary

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 46th Street. Moline Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owners and occupants of the car. Police said surveillance cameras next door captured a man and woman removing items...
MOLINE, IL
WWMT

Truck crashes into Seattle Walgreens in attempt to steal cash

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Another Walgreens was targeted for its ATM early Thursday morning in Seattle. A truck backed into the front of the southern Seattle store, shattering glass and causing serious damage to the empty store just after 2 a.m. Walgreens has been a common target for ATM thieves...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police arrest suspect in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — Officers arrested a man Friday they believe is responsible for shooting a man in the leg in West Seattle on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said it located the suspect during a response to a domestic violence call in West Seattle on Friday. Police seized two handguns and booked the man into the King County Jail.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Crime#Burglary#Police
Herald Community Newspapers

Crime watch: Rockville Centre

On March 1 at 10:33 p.m., the manager of Dirty Taco, 201 Sunrise Highway, reported that someone damaged the front door of the business while leaving the restaurant without paying the bill. Public lewdness. At 7:38 a.m., a Southard Avenue resident notified police that a Lyft driver exposed himself to...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Daily Voice

Enfield Man Arrested On Nine Arrest Warrants, Including Arson

A Connecticut man with multiple warrants out for his arrest in Hartford County has been arrested and charged in connection to a January fire. On Monday, Jan. 24, a massive fire broke out on Montano Drive in Enfield that was considered suspicious by investigators at the time. The investigation into...
ENFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick truck driver hurt after hitting disabled vehicle on U.S. 395 in Connell

CONNELL, Wash. — A truck driver from the Tri-Cities was injured in an accident on U.S. 395 in Franklin County, according to an evaluation from Washington State Patrol Troopers. A memo issued on Tuesday night confirmed that authorities were altered to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 at milepost 56 in Connell around 5:33 p.m. on April 5. State Troopers...
CONNELL, WA
The Independent

Former football player charged with murder of Portland student Amara Marluke after surrendering to police

A former college football player has been charged with the murder of Portland State University student Amara Marluke after surrendering to police.Ms Marluke, 19, was shot on early Monday morning near the campus in Portland’s downtown in what police called a domestic violence incident.Police said 20-year-old Keenan Harpole turned himself in following the shooting on Monday and is cooperating with investigators. Mr Harpole was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.In a statement on Tuesday, Portland State University (PSU) said Mr Harpole, who previously played as a running back...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy