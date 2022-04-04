ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

7 police officers hospitalized after pursuit

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Reynolds
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rdotw_0eyQxNGB00

MONROE, Conn. ( WTNH ) – A wanted woman trying to evade police hit seven police cruisers and eventually crashed into a pole in Connecticut.

Hannah Casperson, 25, of Brookfield has been wanted by the Wolcott Police Department for allegedly assisting her boyfriend in the vandalization of 41 vehicles . While her boyfriend, Thomas Crawford, was caught by police, Casperson fled in a white Hummer. Police had been on the lookout ever since.

Hannah Casperson. (Photo courtesy Wolcott Police)

Sunday morning around 8:43 a.m., police received a tip about Casperson’s location. Waterbury police arrived at the location and found Casperson’s car with her inside. They attempted to make contact with her as she sat in the driver’s seat, but she decided to evade, they said.

Casperson reportedly accelerated her car, smashing a police cruiser and hitting another before driving onto the interstate.

Multiple police officers chased after her in their vehicles.

Casperson eventually lost control of her car during the chase and hit a telephone pole.

Taking into account the locations provided by police, she drove between 22 to 28 miles before crashing into the pole.

The Monroe Police Chief said seven police cruisers were hit during the chase. Seven officers from the Waterbury Police Department were transported to the hospital for treatment, where they were all listed in stable condition.

Casperson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Casperson has multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges pending.

This is not Casperson’s first run-in with the law. She previously pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in Southbury and failed to appear in court. According to the Connecticut court system, Casperson is in the middle of serving 18 months of probation due to her first crime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 3

Jerome Brown
3d ago

The long arms of the law caught up with her and she is now where she needs to be.I can't comprehend what would cause the couple to vandalize 41 cars.

Reply
11
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested and facing numerous charges after a police pursuit led to authorities uncovering multiple suspected drugs. According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported to have been stolen out of Barron County, at the Mega Holiday at 2611 Birch Street Sunday at 11:15 p.m. ECPD saw three people get out of the vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Southbury, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
City
Brookfield, CT
Brookfield, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Wolcott, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
Monroe, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Brookfield, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bridgeport Hospital#Wtnh#The Monroe Police Chief
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Lightfoot appointee beaten, robbed outside his Chicago home: ‘I’m in the ICU’

The director of the Chicago Film Office is recovering after being beaten by three men trespassing inside his parked vehicle outside his home. “This [morning] I was attacked, beaten, and my car stolen by three kids,” Kwame Amoaku reportedly said in a Facebook post. “Thanks to all who have reached out. I’m in the ICU. I’m going to be ok.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

19-year-old woman killed, man seriously injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman was shot to death and a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chatham, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. when an unknown gunman approached and opened fire, striking […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

COPA releases recordings from night CPD Officer James Hunt shot, killed DeSean Pittman, 17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eight years after a Chicago Police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old on the city's South Side, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is finally releasing recordings from the crime scene. The officer who pulled the trigger was James Hunt, who also bragged on camera about killing someone and who has since been relieved of his police powers. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, COPA said the delay in the release of the records took so long because the office had actually been bound by law not to release the records at all....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy