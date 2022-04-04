ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgW6Z_0eyQxHxp00

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.

The spate of cancellations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights. People on social media complained about waiting on hold or in lines for hours to get their canceled flights rescheduled and being stranded for days.

Richmond sheltered in place amid severe storms Thursday

“Severe weather in the Southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry,” a JetBlue spokesperson said in an email. “Today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position.”

Southwest Airlines also cited “weather and airspace congestion” Saturday in Florida, as well as a “technology issue.” It canceled about 1,000 flights over the weekend but said that as of 1 p.m. Eastern, it had no more cancellations on Sunday.

American said Florida weather Saturday affected its operations, and it was recovering today.

Alaska Airlines seemed to be dealing with a separate issue. The airline said Sunday that weekend flight cancellations that began Friday have affected more than 37,000 customers and, further cancellations were possible. The airline declined to say why it canceled flights, but referred in its statement to contract negotiations with its pilots. Off-duty pilots picketed in several U.S. cities Friday over stalled negotiations. They have been without a new contract for three years.

“Alaska Airlines failed to properly plan for increased travel demand and take the steps necessary to ensure it attracted and retained pilots,” the pilots union said in a Friday press release

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Boston

JetBlue Cutting Or Suspending 27 Routes, Including Boston To Key West Flights This Summer

BOSTON (CBS) — JetBlue is suspending Boston to Key West flights this summer as airlines face sky-high fuel prices. CBS News reports that with oil prices rising as a result of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, airlines are looking to pull back on leisure routes because of the costs. The Boston to Key West route will end on May 1 and resume October 31. A route from JFK Airport in New York to Key West will follow the same schedule. The cutback is one of 27 JetBlue routes that are being cut or suspended. The Austin to Cancun and Nashville to Cancun...
BOSTON, MA
travelnoire.com

Air Travel Plus-Size Fliers: Meet The Airlines Polcies For People Who Need More Space On Flights

We live in an era where body acceptance has gained great popularity throughout this country. There are Miss Plus-Size pageants, stores specializing in plus- size clothing, commercials that display models that promote body-positive ideas and much more. Although many advancements have been seen for the body positive movement, they face some obstacles to having a comfortable trip, mainly in the Economy class of planes. Recently, a TikTok video went viral showing a plus-size blogger trying to fit into a plane seat. Some people were saying she deserves to travel comfortably while others were caught saying she should pay for an extra seat.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines apologizes for delays and cancellations of nearly 2,000 flights blaming 'technology issues' as thousands of people are affected across US

Flights with Southwest Airlines were subject to nearly 2,000 delays or cancellations throughout Saturday, with the company blaming it on a failure of its IT systems. As of 9 p.m., FlightAware.com showed there had been 470 cancellations over the course of Saturday with 1,438 delays - about 40 percent of all flights flown.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Spirit Airlines#U S Airlines#Flightaware#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Airlines pilot pickets snarl travel in Northwest

Those traveling in and out of Alaska this weekend should prepare to bring their patience. Approximately 120 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled on Friday, affecting 15,300 passengers, and it looks like Saturday will also be as difficult for travelers in the Northwest, with over 77 flights by the Seattle-based airlines already canceled. Sunday cancellations for the main air carrier serving Alaska are beginning to build as well.
The Independent

Dozens of flights cancelled after British Airways technical issue at Heathrow

British Airways flights out of Heathrow’s Terminal 5 were affected by a “technical issue” on Wednesday.The airline apologised to customers who were inconvenienced by the problem, saying it had affected its operation for “a short time”.In a tweet it later confirmed the issue had been resolved and it was working to help passengers whose journeys had been disrupted.The issue is the latest to beset the airline in recent months.In late February, the airline was forced to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow for several hours due to a hardware problem.Passengers described the incident as “absolute chaos” as it caused flight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Alaska Airlines offering flight attendant incentives to combat staffing shortages

Alaska Airlines is offering pay incentives to flight attendants to combat the COVID-related staffing challenges amid another busy travel season. "Like many other airlines, we are facing general staffing challenges," Alaska Airlines told FOX Business in a statement. "In response, we’re offering flight attendants pay incentives to fill gaps in staffing for a short period of time this spring."
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
simpleflying.com

Tough Weekend: Southwest & Alaska Passengers Battle Flight Schedule Woes

The weekend of April 2-3 would become a disruptive one for a significant percentage of airline passengers booked with Alaska, JetBlue, and Southwest. For Alaska, an informational picketing by the Alaska Airlines chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association, with pilots unwilling to fly additional flights on contract-granted time off to backfill pilot slots, lead to a chain reaction of cancellations on the US West Coast.
104.5 KDAT

Beer Company Urges Iowans to Pee in a Busch, Seriously

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, people are going to start spending more time outdoors. More time in the outdoors means more people doing their business in the outdoors. While it may seem harmless to pee outside on a tree, this could actually be pretty harmful to them. To combat that, a popular Iowa-favorite beer company is urging its drinkers to "Pee in a Busch" instead.
IOWA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy