KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was flown by Lifestar late Thursday night to UT Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike in East Knox County. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Atkins Road. When they arrived they found a person trapped in the car. Paramedics began treating the person while they were still in the car.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO