Remember Carrie Underwood’s $31 Million Grammy Awards Necklace? [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood's red carpet look at the 2022 Grammy Awards wasn't nearly as expensive as the necklace she wore in 2013. In fact, the glam budget for every singer at this year's Grammys likely didn't equal the value of the 381 carat, diamond necklace she wore nine years ago....
Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
Carrie Underwood is back with new original music. Out as of midnight on March 18, "Ghost Story" is the superstar's first new single on country radio and the first since 2019’s "Drinking Alone." Written by hit songsmiths David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey,and Josh Kear, the vividly-painted “Ghost Story” finds Underwood...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
It's been more than three years since Carrie Underwood released her last full-length studio album, Cry Pretty, and though she's stayed plenty busy since then — releasing a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior, plus a hit duet with Jason Aldean called "If I Didn't Love You" — fans have been clamoring for the next chapter.
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Jason Aldean is among the all-star nominees in the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards, but he will not be on hand at the actual ceremony. In a new interview, the country superstar revealed why he's skipping the annual awards show despite being up for a major award. Aldean and Carrie Underwood...
Sharing her thoughts. Shanna Moakler reacted to the news that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. The Box Car Racer founder, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, hours after they attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (It is not clear whether […]
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Legendary Dallas star Linda Gray is selling her spectacular rural California estate for just under $3 million, and pictures show a private paradise that's perfect for anyone who wants to get away from the urban grind. Gray's 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 4,800-square-foot custom-built home in the canyon country outside of Los Angeles...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Carrie Underwood is saying goodbye to a four-legged friend who was by her side for years. The singer's dog, Ace, died on Sunday night (April 3), the same night that Underwood won Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas and performed at the show. On social...
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Brothers Osborne won their first-ever Grammy Award on Sunday afternoon (April 3), and they gave an emotional acceptance speech that had both men seemingly on the verge of breaking down at the podium. The sibling duo of John and T.J. Osborne took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance honor in a...
Kelsea Ballerini is still riding the high from her latest No. 1 hit at country radio, a duet with Kenny Chesney called "Half of My Hometown." It's her seventh chart-topping hit, and the singer recently shared that it's her favorite of them all, because it speaks so personally to the complicated feelings she has about loving — and leaving — her hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.
Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
