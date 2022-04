MACON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. Deputies were patrolling an area of the County on Thursday evening after getting tips regarding possible drug activity. During their patrol, deputies said they saw a driver slowly pull up to a home and sit there for a moment before speeding off down the road. According to deputies, the driver then continued through an intersection without slowing down.

MACON COUNTY, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO