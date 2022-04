FAIRBURY - Wilbur Young has been found not guilty of a 2021 incident in which he allegedly failed to serve a warrant. He was tasked with serving a warrant between October 27-November 26 against Jerry Barnes for violation of felony probation. Barnes was one of several key witnesses in the case, and his testimony would play a big role in the outcome of the case. Wilbur Young also testified as the final witness in the case.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO