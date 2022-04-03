ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out As ‘Tina Snow’ On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 1 day ago

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is absolutely killing her new blonde bombshell hairstyle and just took to Instagram to give us another slay!

Earlier today, the “Savage” rapper took to the ‘Gram to return as her alter ego, ‘Tina Snow,’ as she donned her new, platinum blonde hair that she wore to perfection. As for her attire, she rocked a sexy silver mini dress that featured tie up sides and a deep tie up v-neck. She accessorized the look with a matching silver clutch and wore silver accessories on her wrists and neck to add to the blinged out look.

“Tina Sn w,” she captioned the IG carousel signaling to her alter ego. Check out the look below.

“Slay sis,” one of the rapper’s 28.2 million Instagram followers commented on the IG post while another wrote, “Always looking stunning
,” and she indeed looks gorgeous.

The rapper first debuted her brand new hairstyle consisting of a platinum blonde ombre look over the weekend when she took to Instagram to show off a photo of herself rocking the new hairstyle in a short, blunt cut with bouncy curls that she wore parted over to one side of her gorgeous face. As for the ensemble for the debut look, she rocked an all-jean outfit including a jean crop top and blue jean pants, pairing the fit with a matching blue Chanel purse. For this look, she also wore minimal jewelry, only rocking a blinged-out necklace, ring, and bracelet on her wrist.

Check it out below

Beauties, how do you love this new look on Meg?

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Glamour

Megan Thee Stallion Channels Her Wild Side With a Thigh-High Slit at the 2022 Grammys

This just in: Megan Thee Stallion is now…Megan Thee Leopard? Per the hot girl’s 2022 Grammys dress, it might be more likely than you think. The certified Houston hottie and Glamour Woman of the Year wore a safari-inspired one-shoulder gown to the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas. The dress, designed by Roberto Cavalli, features a high slit and a dual-print pattern, with a tiger motif lining the inside of the garment. The star accessorized the look with dramatic gold jewelry, like sculpted bangles, serpent earrings, and chunky rings. With simple black sandals, truly, Megan’s dress speaks for itself. The singer stole the show at the 2022 Oscars, so naturally, her Grammys ’fit came to eat and left no crumbs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE
