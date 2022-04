One person hospitalized after shooting in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Uniontown police are investigating after a shooting left one person injured Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened at Sails Inn on Gallatin Road in Uniontown.

Investigators are currently going through surveillance footage to identify the suspect.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 11 News for updates.

