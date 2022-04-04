WonderCon 2022: Event Photos

Santa Monica, one of the county's most popular tourist sites, ranked near last in safest cities in California in a new report from Safewise.com."It's humiliating," said lifelong resident Janet McLaughlin. "Terrible, That's why we have a group called Santa Monicans Against Crime. We've been trying to get the word out. I feel really bad for people who don't know, like tourists." The Safewise ranking uses two factors for its safety ratings: property and violent crime. According to their report looking at 230 cities, with a population of 90,474 Santa Monica recorded 6.0 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 42.6 property crimes...
