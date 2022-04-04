ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

WonderCon 2022: Event Photos

By Stephanie Shamblin Gray
horrornewsnetwork.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderCon returned to the Anaheim Convention Center April 1-3, 2022. This is the first time since 2019 that this sister convention to the monster San Diego Comic-Con has been held in person. Last scheduled for April 2020, it was one...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Anaheim, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Vaccines
Anaheim, CA
Vaccines
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Gray
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Comic Con#Virtual Event#Conventions#Covid#Horror News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Vaccines
YourCentralValley.com

Details of Morro Bay great white shark attack revealed

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A great white shark bit a bodyboarder’s head, fracturing his skull and killing him within minutes, during an attack in Morro Bay last December, according to a newly-released coroner’s report. The bodyboarder, 42-year-old Tomas Abraham Butterfield of Sacramento, suffered “multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries” from bites to his head, […]
MORRO BAY, CA
CBS LA

Santa Monica ranked as one of the most unsafe cities in CA

Santa Monica, one of the county's most popular tourist sites, ranked near last in safest cities in California in a new report from Safewise.com."It's humiliating," said lifelong resident Janet McLaughlin. "Terrible, That's why we have a group called Santa Monicans Against Crime. We've been trying to get the word out. I feel really bad for people who don't know, like tourists." The Safewise ranking uses two factors for its safety ratings: property and violent crime. According to their report looking at 230 cities, with a population of 90,474 Santa Monica recorded 6.0 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 42.6 property crimes...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy