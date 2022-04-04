Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist at Grammy Awards

New album alert. Fresh off her Grammy win for Best Roots Gospel Album for her 2021 My Savior album, Carrie Underwood is keeping the momentum going. Announced today, Carrie revealed that her next studio album will be titled, Denim And Rhinestone, and is set for release on June 10th. “I can’t wait any longer! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for ‘Denim And Rhinestones’! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET!” View this post on Instagram A post shared […] The post Carrie Underwood Announces Upcoming Studio Album, ‘Denim And Rhinestones’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO