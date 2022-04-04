ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pipe dreams: Pakistan sewage workers hope for better future

By Cyril BELAUD and Zain Zaman JANJUA, Arif ALI
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1RMh_0eyQfwmo00
Nearly naked and covered with a black, foul-smelling muck, Shafiq Masih struggles out of a sewer he has just cleaned by hand in an upmarket district of Lahore, Pakistan's second biggest city /AFP

Nearly naked and covered with a black, foul-smelling muck, Shafiq Masih struggles out of a sewer he has just cleaned by hand in an upmarket district of Lahore, Pakistan's second biggest city.

Every day the 44-year-old descends into the city's sewers, braving toxic gases emitted by excrement, pollutants and other waste, to manually unblock the drains of the city.

"When someone goes down, they have to sacrifice all self-respect," he told AFP.

"People go to the toilet, flush the toilet, and all the dirt gets dumped on us."

Like the vast majority of sanitation workers in Pakistan, Shafiq is a Christian, and doing a job that comes with strong social stigma -- one considered impure by many Muslims.

Even in death there is no dignity.

In 2017 Muslim doctors sparked outrage and protests in Umerkot when they refused to treat a Christian sewage worker overcome by toxic gases, saying they could not touch his soiled body because they had to remain pure during Ramadan.

- Caste discrimination -

Most Christians in Pakistan are descendants of lower-caste Hindus who converted during the British colonial era in the hope of escaping a system that frequently forced them into a life of toil almost from birth.

They make up less than two percent of the population, but occupy more than 80 percent of jobs involving refuse collection, sewage work and street sweeping, according to figures cited regularly by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffgRI_0eyQfwmo00
The vast majority of sanitation workers in Pakistan are Christian, it is a job considered impure by many Muslims and comes with heavy social stigma /AFP

The remainder are filled mostly by Hindus, another tiny community in the Muslim-majority nation.

Even though the caste system doesn't officially exist in Pakistan, it persists in these occupations, experts say.

The word "chuhra", traditionally used to describe those working in the sanitation industry -- and considered extremely derogatory -- is now synonymous with being a Christian.

Institutionalised discrimination is also rampant: some job adverts from public bodies have specified menial cleaning jobs are reserved for "non-Muslims", with the Centre for Law and Justice, a local NGO, identifying nearly 300 such announcements over the past decade.

The NCHR has recently launched a campaign to protest against this practice.

- Immense risks -

Like much of Pakistan, the drains in Lahore -- a city of 11 million -- are routinely unclogged with a long bamboo stick. If this doesn't work, someone has to go in.

For doing this, and after 22 years of service, Shafiq receives just 44,000 rupees ($240) a month -- still, almost double the salary of street sweepers and garbage collectors.

But the associated risks are immense with infections including tuberculosis and hepatitis common, as well as skin and eye diseases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsRw8_0eyQfwmo00
Charities say there is a vicious circle, with poverty preventing many Christians from providing an education for their children in Pakistan, who have no choice but to turn to the same occupation /AFP

Accidents also happen frequently.

At least ten people have died since 2019 in Pakistani sewers, according to the Centre for Law and Justice (CLJ), a local NGO which says the figures are probably far higher than reported.

In October in Sargodha, two Christian sewage workers died rescuing a third who had been forced by his Muslim supervisors to enter a sewer he knew to be full of poisonous gas.

Their families filed a complaint of criminal negligence -- a first in Pakistan -- but agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

"When you go to work, you are never sure you will get home," said Shahbaz Masih, 32, who was once overcome by fumes in the sewer before being revived in hospital.

- State exploitation -

Industry insiders say companies responsible for the city contracts take advantage of worker illiteracy and disorganisation to pay them monthly salaries of under 10,000 rupees (50 euros) -- less than half the legal minimum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037s4A_0eyQfwmo00
Institutionalised discrimination is rampant in Pakistan: some job adverts from public bodies specified menial cleaning jobs are reserved for "non-Muslims", with the Centre for Law and Justice, a local NGO, identifying nearly 300 such announcements /AFP

"The state is directly responsible for this exploitation," says Mary James Gill, a Pakistani lawyer and politician who heads the CLJ and received the 2021 Human Rights Award from France for her "Sweepers are Superheroes" campaign.

"From their recruitment to their death, we have clear and undeniable evidence that they are discriminated against by society and the state."

Gill says there is a vicious circle, with poverty preventing many Christians from providing an education for their children, who have no choice but to turn to the same occupation.

Shafiq knows that he is not about to be promoted and leave the sewers.

Still, every day he "thanks God for another day to live".

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
AFP
AFP

55K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

20M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
AFP

Pakistan's top court adjourns as constitutional crisis rages

Pakistan's Supreme Court adjourned Monday without ruling on Prime Minister Imran Khan's shock decision to dissolve parliament and call a snap election, sidestepping a no-confidence vote that would have seen him booted from office. According to the constitution, the prime minister cannot ask for the assembly to be dissolved while he is facing a no-confidence vote.
CHINA
AFP

Pakistan to go to the polls after PM Khan foils sacking attempt

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan foiled an attempt to boot him from office Sunday by getting the president to dissolve the national assembly, meaning fresh elections must be held within three months. "I have sent advice to the president to dissolve the assemblies.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Sewage#Muslims#Christians#Hindus#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
The Independent

Two Russian soldiers killed and 28 seriously ill ‘after being given poisoned food by Ukrainian civilians’

Two Russian soldiers have died and 28 are seriously ill after being given poisoned pastries by Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine’s intelligence agency has claimed.The troops from Russia’s 3rd Motor Rifle Division died immediately after eating the food in Izium, Kharkiv, the country’s Main Directorate of Intelligence announced in a Facebook post on Saturday.A further 28 soldiers are in intensive care following the poisoning, while about 500 more are in hospital suffering from heavy alcohol poisoning, according to the post.Officials claimed Russia was writing the troops off as “non-combat losses”.The agency said in the post: “Ukrainians resist the occupiers by all...
MILITARY
The Independent

Private jet linked to Russian oligarchs grounded in UK so Putin’s allies ‘won’t live lives in peace’

Another private jet linked to Russian oligarchs has been grounded at a UK airport, under efforts to sanction allies of Vladimir Putin.A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) order has been issued to prevent the aircraft from taking off from London Luton Airport, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.“We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed,” said Grant Shapps, the transport secretary.The aircraft will remain at Luton airport while officials investigate further whether it falls under legislation banning all aircraft connected with Russia, following its invasion...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested in Mexico and separated from three children for national security reasons’

Tommy Robinson claims he has been arrested in Mexico, separated from his children and faces deportation for “national security reasons”.The far-right English Defence League (EDL) co-founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has shared a video of himself allegedly being detained by security at Cancun Airport.In the footage, posted on his Telegram account, the 39-year-old says he flew to Mexico with his three children for an Easter holiday but was detained at the airport.The children have been left with Robinson’s friend, he said, and their mother is now flying out to collect them. Robinson tells the camera: “I have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: Lithium Mining’s Threat to Flamingos in the Andes, Plus Resilience in Bangladesh, Barcelona’s Innovation and Global Storm Warnings

Beneath the saline lakes high in the Andes Mountains in Chile, Argentina and Bolivia lies the world’s largest trove of lithium, a metal used in batteries for electric vehicles and to store power generated by wind and solar. This resource is already being tapped by multinational corporations, but scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Scientists must be free to communicate without politicians’ spin

Twenty years ago, when I set up the Science Media Centre, researchers were notably absent from the nation’s airwaves. Frenzies about Frankenstein foods, designer babies and MMR may have gripped the media but most scientists put their heads down and tried to avoid controversy. The price was the British public’s rejection of GM technologies and levels of MMR vaccinations that dropped to a dangerous low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

AFP

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy