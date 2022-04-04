ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa get Donatella Versace on Grammys stage to recreate iconic moment

By Chelsea Ritschel
 1 day ago

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion had some wardrobe help from Donatella Versace after they wore the same Versace gown while presenting at the 2022 Grammy Awards in a moment reminiscent of Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston at the 1998 Video Music Awards.

On Sunday, the singers took to the stage to present Best New Artist at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, both wearing black gowns with gold detailing by Versace and black patent leather leggings.

“Not you stealing my look,” Megan Thee Stallion told Lipa, to which the Levitating singer said: “Well I was told I had the exclusive. I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella.” In response, Stallion noted that she “thought I was the Versace hottie”.

Fortunately, Donatella Versace took that moment to walk on stage in a gold glittering mini dress, black patent leather boots, and a black belt.

The fashion designer then remedied the wardrobe mishap by removing the long skirt from Lipa’s Versace gown.

“You know what? Let’s do this,” she said as she removed the fabric, at which point Lipa twirled to show off her updated look. The 66-year-old sister of Versace founder Gianni Versace then proceeded to remove a piece of fabric from Stallion’s outfit, with both singers left wearing similar yet different versions of the same gown. “Now these are my girls,” the designer said, prompting the Sweetest Pie singer to add: “Thank you Donatella!”

On Twitter, viewers praised the sweet moment, with one person writing: “This is so cute,” while another person said: “They look so good.”

“Pop culture getting cute and fun again,” someone else wrote.

Others acknowledged that the interaction was a tribute to the memorable moment Houston and Carey presented Best Male Video at the 1998 VMAs in the same brown dress - before Carey removed the bottom half of her own dress.

“It’s giving Whitney Houston/ Mariah Carey antics,” one person wrote, while someone else claimed “Whitney would’ve loved” [the moment].

After receiving outfit help, Lipa and Stallion, who both previously won the Grammy for Best New Artist, presented the award to Olivia Rodrigo.

Lipa’s matching outfit came after she debuted a new blonde hairstyle on the red carpet while wearing another gold and black Versace gown that was once worn by Donatella, according to Vanity Fair .

You can follow along with our live coverage of the Grammys here .

