WATCH: Draymond Green Gets Technical Foul In Warriors-Kings Game
Draymond Green got a technical foul in the first half of Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.View the original article to see embedded media.
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening in California, and during the first half the three-time NBA Champion got a technical foul.
The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors came into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-29 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.
