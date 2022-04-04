ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Draymond Green Gets Technical Foul In Warriors-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aqe93_0eyQcW8f00

Draymond Green got a technical foul in the first half of Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening in California, and during the first half the three-time NBA Champion got a technical foul.

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors came into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-29 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation

9K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Gives The Highest Praise To His Son Shareef: "I Have A Giannis With A Jumpshot, But People Don't Know. Hopefully, He Gets To Go Where He Gets To Showcase His Talent."

Being the son of an NBA player can bring a lot of pressure on young players that are trying to find their way into the league, but being the son of one of the greatest to ever do it is a whole different ballgame. For Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, his talent is yet to be recognized at the collegiate level and he has recently decided to make a big move in service of that.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Controversial Foul Called In Duke vs. UNC Tonight

It wouldn’t be a March Madness game in 2022 without a questionable call from the officials, right? In a hotly contested battle of bluebloods, Duke fans were not too happy with the refs when big man Theo John found himself in foul trouble early after some physical play in the post with Armando Bacot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Draymond Green
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

When Rick Barry Called Wilt Chamberlain A “Loser” In His Book: “There Is No Way You Can Compare Him To A Pro Like A Bill Russell Or A Jerry West… These Are Clutch Competitors.”

The legends of basketball have an almost deified air around them. The way we see the icons of 90s basketball talk about the ones that paved the way for them, it is incredible to see how basketball has evolved through the generations. The 60s and 70s saw dynasties rule the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Golden State Warriors#Nbcs#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Coach K’s final message to Hubert Davis after epic game revealed

North Carolina knocked off Duke on Saturday to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke coaching career. Coach K didn’t even seem to be too bitter about it. The Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 81-77 in their Final Four matchup at the Superdome in New Orleans to advance to the championship game. This was UNC’s second time spoiling things for Coach K, as they also won at Duke in Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Rookie Allen Iverson Wanted To Fight Dennis Rodman After A Rough Play: "He Wasn't Scared, He Was Ready For The Smoke."

Allen Iverson came into the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 draft, a highly skilled and highly-rated youngster. While his silky handles and elite scoring ability immediately caught the eye of organizations and fans of the game alike, what stood out was the fact that Iverson wasn't scared to take on just about anybody. I mean, he crossed up a prime Michael Jordan and said he felt no fear going up against the GOAT.
NBA
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: The 5 Hardest Schedules In The NFL Next Season

The National Football League’s strength of schedule rankings for the 2022 regular season are out this week. With Las Vegas setting its official over/under totals for every team in the league for the 2022 season, we now know which teams have the toughest schedules and which teams have the easiest schedules.
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy