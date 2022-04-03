ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Short Wave: A Physics Legend

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1950's, a particle physicist made a landmark discovery that changed what we thought...

LiveScience

Strange new type of solar wave defies physics

Scientists have detected a strange new type of high-frequency wave on the sun's surface, and the waves are moving three times faster than scientists thought was possible. The acoustic waves, called high-frequency retrograde (HFR) vorticity waves, were spotted rippling backward through the sun's plasma in the opposite direction of its rotation. The previously unknown type of wave was described in a study published March 24 in the journal Nature Astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WVNews

Modern and ancient genomes identify 100,000-year-old human family tree

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Recent reports from CNN reveal the largest human family tree, identifying nearly 27 million ancestors over 100,000 years old. Per the Smithsonian Magazine, the U.S. News and World Report stated an international team of scientists collected reports of almost 4,000 individual genome sequences from 215 populations around the world to identify these ancestors.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Reverse Aging and Extend Lifespan of Mice in a New Study

The aging process or cellular degeneration seemed to have stopped on mice that became the subject of a successful new anti-aging study on cellular rejuvenation therapy. Scientists were able to partially reverse the aging process and extend the lifespan of mice during their anti-aging experiment. The scientists used the method...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New, clearest evidence yet that humans are a dominant force driving evolution

Humans reshape the environments where they live, with cities being among the most profoundly transformed environments on Earth. New research now shows that these urban environments are altering the way life evolves. A ground-breaking study led by evolutionary biologists at U of T Mississauga (UTM) examines whether parallel evolution is...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Lottery luck in the light of physics: Researchers present theory on the dynamics of many-particle systems

Physicists at the University of Bayreuth are among the international pioneers of power functional theory. This new approach makes it possible for the first time to precisely describe the dynamics of many-particle systems over time. The particles can be atoms, molecules or larger particles invisible to humans. The new theory generalizes the classical density functional theory, which only applies to many-particle systems in thermal equilibrium. In Reviews of Modern Physics, a research team led by Prof. Dr. Matthias Schmidt presents the basic features of the theory, which was significantly developed and elaborated in Bayreuth.
LOTTERY
The Next Web

You’ll be injecting robots into your bloodstream to fight disease soon

What if there was a magical robot that could cure any disease? Don’t answer that. It’s a stupid question. Everyone knows there’s no one machine that could do that. But maybe a swarm made up of tens of thousands of tiny autonomous micro-bots could?. That’s the premise...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Brawn Before Brains: Mammals Bulked Up To Survive Post-Dinosaur World

Prehistoric mammals bulked up, rather than develop bigger brains, to boost their survival chances once dinosaurs had become extinct, research suggests. For the first 10 million years after dinosaurs died out, mammals prioritized boosting their body size to adapt to radical shifts in the make-up of Earth’s animal kingdom, researchers say.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Interior of Protons Exhibit Maximum Quantum Entanglement – May Share Common Physics With Black Holes

Fragments of the interior of a proton have been shown by scientists from Mexico and Poland to exhibit maximum quantum entanglement. The discovery, already confronted with experimental data, allows us to suppose that in some respects the physics of the inside of a proton may have much in common not only with well-known thermodynamic phenomena, but even with the physics of… black holes.
SCIENCE
Aspen Daily News

📺 Aspen Center for Physics with Oleg Gnedin

Professor of Astronomy at the University of Michigan Oleg Gnedin joins the mayor on the morning show to talk about the Aspen Center for Physics, the James Webb Telescope and an upcoming lecture with Garth Illingworth, one of the first scientists to work on the telescope. The event will take place at the Wheeler Opera House on March 16 at 5:30pm.
ASPEN, CO
Phys.org

Research group proves quantum complexity grows linearly for an exponentially long time

Physicists know about the huge chasm between quantum physics and the theory of gravity. However, in recent decades, theoretical physics has provided some plausible conjecture to bridge this gap and to describe the behavior of complex quantum many-body systems, for example black holes and wormholes in the universe. Now, a theory group at Freie Universität Berlin and Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB), together with Harvard University, U.S., has proven a mathematical conjecture about the behavior of complexity in such systems, increasing the viability of this bridge. The work is published in Nature Physics.
PHYSICS

