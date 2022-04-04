Here's What All The Couples Wore To The 2022 Grammys

If you enjoy reading articles from
It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet
The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett in Moving 2022 Grammys Performance
Lady Gaga's 2022 Grammys performance is a bittersweet one. The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. And let's just say, the showstopping number deserved all the applause. Following an introduction from Tony Bennett, the House of Gucci actress took to...
Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: See All The Best, Wildest And WTF Looks
After the glitz and glam of last week's Oscars, the stars let loose this weekend at the Grammys.
Lady Gaga Set To Perform at Grammys This Sunday; Joni Mitchell Among Presenters
Click here to read the full article. Look who’s joining the fun at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas? CBS announced today that Lady Gaga will perform Sunday at the 64th Annual Grammys. Gaga, a 12-time Grammy winner, is up for five awards this year, including record of the year and best pop/duo group performance. Make some noise, monsters…@ladygaga is performing on the #GRAMMYs stage this Sunday on CBS. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/VM2mKgCAuD — CBS (@CBS) April 1, 2022 The Recording Academy also announced today a line-up of presenters for the awards, including Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie...
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
Jada Pinkett Smith wasn’t the only one furious at Chris Rock’s Oscars gag. I know how traumatic hair loss is | Arwa Mahdawi
If you’re going to make fun of sensitive subjects, you’d better be clever about it. ‘Ha ha, she’s bald and looks like GI Jane’ just won’t cut it, writes Arwa Mahdawi
The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed
The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Al Roker provides rare insight on debilitating cancer diagnosis with wife Deborah Roberts
Al Roker has been very candid with his fans and followers about his journey towards becoming as healthy as can be. In a new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the Today star provided a rare detailed glimpse into his life at home with his family.
Grammys 2022: Miranda Lambert to miss show, everything else happening during Sunday's awards
The Grammys are live and in a new location: Las Vegas. All you need to know, from who's performing (Lady Gaga) to who's hosting (Trevor Noah).
Grammys 2022 winners: Who won on music's biggest night? See the full list
The 64th annual Grammy Awards offers the chance for new firsts among music's biggest stars. See who took home the gold in our winners list.
Grammys 2022: Complete list of nominees and winners
After a three-month delay caused by the Omicron surge, the 64th Grammy Awards are set to take place Sunday night. The show is moving from its usual home in Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah, who hosted the ceremony in 2021, will return to host once again this year. Jon Batiste scored the most nominations with 11. Batiste is up for both Record of the Year and Album of the Year along with multiple nominations for his work on the animated film "Soul." Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all scored eight nominations of...
Lady Gaga Poses with Elton John's Sons (AKA Her Godchildren) in Rare New Photos
Lady Gaga has been called many things, from Mother Monster to the Queen of Pop. However, our new favorite moniker for the singer might be the title she was given in a post from Elton John's husband, David Furnish, who called her “Gagamother.”. While the Grammy and Academy Award-winning...
John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys
On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
Here’s who could make history during Sunday’s Grammys
Some Grammy performers could have their names carved in the show's history books on Sunday.
All the History-Making Moments at the 2022 Grammys
Records were broken, precedents were set and new streaks were formed as several musicians made history at the 2022 Grammys. Hosted by Trevor Noah on April 3, the 64th annual awards show allowed Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton and more artists to leave Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden with a trophy or two and the knowledge that few, if any, have ever won big like they did. Take Chris, for example. After scoring the Best Country Album Grammy in 2016, 2018 and again in 2022 for Starting Over, he just became the first solo artist in Recording Academy history to ever win the category three times. Even more impressive? That's not the only record Chris set this year.
Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify
Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
Here’s Where BTS, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and More Are Sitting at the 2022 Grammys
The 2022 Grammys are almost here and fans can now get a look at a sneak peek of the seating chart, filled to the brim with celebrities. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony are set to take place on Sunday (April 3), but the tables have already been set with seating cards ahead of Music's Biggest Night.
Halsey Walks Grammys Red Carpet 4 Days After Endometriosis Surgery: 'Fragile But Excited'
The "Without Me" singer said she was feeling "fragile but excited" after undergoing surgery before the awards show.
BuzzFeed
