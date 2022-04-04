ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Here's What All The Couples Wore To The 2022 Grammys

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BDgA_0eyQaAtV00

1. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zccrC_0eyQaAtV00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

2. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4Eh7_0eyQaAtV00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

3. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z57um_0eyQaAtV00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

4. Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qn68q_0eyQaAtV00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

5. Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFafY_0eyQaAtV00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6. Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Prbin_0eyQaAtV00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

7. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ly5nw_0eyQaAtV00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8. Omer Fedi and Addison Rae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bga1C_0eyQaAtV00
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

9. The Kid Laroi and Katarina Deme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEFJV_0eyQaAtV00
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

10. Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwoZ0_0eyQaAtV00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

11. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLtGe_0eyQaAtV00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

12. Tiësto and Annika Backes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdYGM_0eyQaAtV00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

13. La'Myia Good and Eric Bellinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7DEG_0eyQaAtV00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

14. Illenium and Lara McWhorter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYcxR_0eyQaAtV00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

15. J Balvin and Valentina Ferrera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wilx_0eyQaAtV00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

16. Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AL6D_0eyQaAtV00
CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

17. Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2mOu_0eyQaAtV00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

18. Peter Bradley and Michelle Zauner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQa8E_0eyQaAtV00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19. Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvNRL_0eyQaAtV00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

20. Jessica Ledon and David Guetta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P320h_0eyQaAtV00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

21. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMWhe_0eyQaAtV00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

22. Don Toliver and Kali Uchis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSKSb_0eyQaAtV00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

23. LeVar Burton and Stephanie Cozart Burton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzvto_0eyQaAtV00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Tell us your favorite look in the comments below!

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed

824

Followers

783

Posts

480K+

Views

Follow BuzzFeed and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Morgane Stapleton
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Claudia Sulewski
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Catherine Shepherd
Person
Lily Aldridge
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
John Legend
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Maren Morris
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Don Toliver
Person
Jo Koy
Person
Noah Galvin
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Deadline

Lady Gaga Set To Perform at Grammys This Sunday; Joni Mitchell Among Presenters

Click here to read the full article. Look who’s joining the fun at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas? CBS announced today that Lady Gaga will perform Sunday at the 64th Annual Grammys. Gaga, a 12-time Grammy winner, is up for five awards this year, including record of the year and best pop/duo group performance. Make some noise, monsters…@ladygaga is performing on the #GRAMMYs stage this Sunday on CBS. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/VM2mKgCAuD — CBS (@CBS) April 1, 2022   The Recording Academy also announced today a line-up of presenters for the awards, including Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion,  Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#The Recording Academy 3#Getty Images 4#Filmmagic#Getty Images 7#Illenium#The Recording Academy 15#Cbs
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Chicago

Grammys 2022: Complete list of nominees and winners

After a three-month delay caused by the Omicron surge, the 64th Grammy Awards are set to take place Sunday night. The show is moving from its usual home in Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah, who hosted the ceremony in 2021, will return to host once again this year. Jon Batiste scored the most nominations with 11. Batiste is up for both Record of the Year and Album of the Year along with multiple nominations for his work on the animated film "Soul." Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all scored eight nominations of...
MUSIC
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

All the History-Making Moments at the 2022 Grammys

Records were broken, precedents were set and new streaks were formed as several musicians made history at the 2022 Grammys. Hosted by Trevor Noah on April 3, the 64th annual awards show allowed Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton and more artists to leave Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden with a trophy or two and the knowledge that few, if any, have ever won big like they did. Take Chris, for example. After scoring the Best Country Album Grammy in 2016, 2018 and again in 2022 for Starting Over, he just became the first solo artist in Recording Academy history to ever win the category three times. Even more impressive? That's not the only record Chris set this year.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

824
Followers
783
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy