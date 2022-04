WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Dominic Smith spent his off-day Saturday on the beach with his girlfriend, blissfully unaware that not only his name, but his reported intentions had surfaced in trade rumors. First came the news that Smith was one of the key pieces in a deal that would have sent starting pitcher Chris Paddack from San Diego to New York. Then came rumblings that Smith, who is not slated to be a full-time player on the 2022 Mets, might actually embrace a move.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO