ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Showstopping 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Moments

By Jacklyn Krol
Q97.9
Q97.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stars shined on the 2022 Grammys red carpet Sunday (April 3). The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Arena, where performers and nominees alike brought their A-game...

wjbq.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Q97.9
Q97.9

8K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow Q97.9 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Carpet Fashion#Grammy Awards#Carpet#Las Vegas
WWD

Red Ruled on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. On Sunday night, many celebrities stepped out on the Oscars carpet donning bright red. Nominees Kirsten Dunst and Ariana DeBose — in a Valentino couture pantsuit — were among the guests who opted for the bold hue. Rounding out the color trend were Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera, Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell, Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano and “Coda” star Marlee Matlin in Monique Lhuillier. The color trend even extended to menswear, with “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu wearing a custom Versace suit.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is a Jazz Powerhouse in Giant Bow Dress and Gold Pumps for Grammy Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga showcased her jazz vocal skills in sharp style while performing in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The musician was nominated with Tony Bennett for five awards this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. The Academy Award-winning musician took to the stage to perform a jazz musical tribute, featuring the songs “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Along with a band and a video-taped introduction from Bennett, her performance was complete with a sharp mint green gown. The strapless silk number featured a...
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Glamour

Penelope Cruz Wore a Timeless Halter Gown on the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

It’s a big night for Chanel fans—first Kristen Stewart and her micro-shorts, now Penelope Cruz and her ode to ’90s glam on the 2022 Oscars red carpet. In a look that paid homage to the history and legacy of the French house, the Spanish actor and best actress contender wore a stunning halter gown. With a ruched bodice and delicate buttons, along with a bow created from the label’s signature historic tweed, it was fit for Hollywood’s most glamorous night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Vintage in Daring Split-Front Architectural Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Emily Ratajkowski made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The model and best-selling “My Body” author opted for an orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown from the Giorgio Armani Privé archives. The shimmering strapless look featured an orange bodice with front and side cutout details while the long black skirt was covered with graphic sequins. The vintage, cropped top was selected from the house’s fall 2011 couture runway. For shoes, the 30-year-old Inamorata founder sported a pair of black sandals that her floor-length gown...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TODAY.com

Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas have a ‘twin moment’ wearing matching suits on the red carpet

Justin Hartley and his wife, actor Sofia Pernas, were seen twinning on the red carpet over the weekend. Hartley and Pernas, who tied the knot last year, wore coordinating sleek suits while attending the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. They both wore navy suits from the Italian menswear brand Isaia, sporting the brand’s signature red logo on their lapels.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy