Breaking: Trump endorses Palin

Sarah Palin

In a news release on Sunday night, former President Donald Trump endorsed former Gov. Sarah Palin.

“Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin of Alaska just announced that she is running for Congress, and that means there will be a true America First ﬁghter on the ballot to replace the late and legendary Congressman Don Young. Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big. Now, it’s my turn! Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska. She was one of the most popular Governors because she stood up to corruption in both State Government and the Fake News Media. Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself. They were out to destroy her, but she didn’t let that happen. Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!” Trump wrote.

Palin is running in a field of 50 for the temporary seat for Congress and in the regular primary for the two-year seat.

Nick Begich, who also running in the race, said: “That’s nice for Sarah. Our campaign is excited about all the endorsements we’ve been receiving from respected Alaskans from across the state who are going to be the ones actually voting in and deciding this election.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Be sure to refresh.