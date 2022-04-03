ART SPREE At Art For The People

So, you've heard about the baddie aesthetic, and you want to try it for your own wardrobe? We're here to show you the way. In fact, you may have stepped out in a baddie-approved look already. Picture yourself, for example, headed to brunch in a slinky ruched minidress, feeling as self-assured as ever. Or it's a slow Saturday at home, and a casual sweatsuit is all you have energy for. Or maybe a friend invites you to get coffee last-minute, and you opt for a fitted crop top and your favorite blue jeans. In all these scenarios, you would be rocking the baddie aesthetic, which is rooted in wearing Y2K-inspired and/or sporty pieces and walking into a room like you own the place.

