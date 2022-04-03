ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ART SPREE At Art For The People

By Kristy Owen
365thingsaustin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out ART SPREE at Art for the People Gallery! This visual celebration features over 110 pieces of artwork from more than 30...

365thingsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
CHICAGO READER

The art of the steal

When their brother Arthur dies, leaving behind to the world a lone splatter canvas from the heady foray into abstract expressionism that preceded his embittered art teacher years, Alex (Michael Appelbaum) and Andy (Rick Yaconis) decide to right fate’s wrongs and get the—to their minds—worthless and incomprehensible painting accepted to a prestigious gallery. This turns out to be a matter of playing the eminently playable art establishment, one stooge at a time.
VISUAL ART
tatler.com

State of the art

Marvel at the creative vision and design élan that transforms lobbies, suites and salons into fashionable temples to the arts. Here are the places to see and be seen.
VISUAL ART
Register Citizen

‘People and Animals in the Landscape’ launching at Spectrum Art Gallery, Essex

ESSEX — The Spectrum Art Gallery and Artisans Store of Centerbrook presents “People and Animals in the Landscape,” an exhibit featuring work from artists from throughout Connecticut, the Tri-State area and New England. The show includes new and original abstract and representational artwork, such as animals and...
ESSEX, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
WWD

Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

The Baddie Aesthetic Is the Defining Fashion Trend For Spring

So, you've heard about the baddie aesthetic, and you want to try it for your own wardrobe? We're here to show you the way. In fact, you may have stepped out in a baddie-approved look already. Picture yourself, for example, headed to brunch in a slinky ruched minidress, feeling as self-assured as ever. Or it's a slow Saturday at home, and a casual sweatsuit is all you have energy for. Or maybe a friend invites you to get coffee last-minute, and you opt for a fitted crop top and your favorite blue jeans. In all these scenarios, you would be rocking the baddie aesthetic, which is rooted in wearing Y2K-inspired and/or sporty pieces and walking into a room like you own the place.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Best Street Style Photos From Taipei Fashion Week Fall 2022

Street style in Taipei has moved on from prints and color; as in Seoul, the head-to-toe monochromatic looks in neutrals dominated the scene. This season all eyes are on accessories, specifically hats (boaters and beanies), glitzy jewelry, and handbags. Follow along as James Kung, Lee Shou Chih, and Shawn Sun scope out the best street style at the shows, and follow along for our daily updates.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Jewelry
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Quinn Teams With ShoeDazzle on Second Collection

Click here to read the full article. Christine Quinn is bringing her signature style back to ShoeDazzle. The real estate agent best known for appearing on Netflix’s reality TV show, “Selling Sunset,” is teaming up with the shoe brand for her second curated collection of styles for the summer, which comes out on Friday. The 20-piece collection includes heels, wedges and sandals in hues like green, pink, yellow, blue and other bright colors, as well as summer-themed prints.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionSergio Rossi Launches Sì Rossi Footwear Line “This collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CHICAGO READER

Art and appropriation

Of the two plays exploring race that Steppenwolf has on stage right now—King James and WHITE—the latter definitely stands out for being not only funnier, but more complex and satisfying in its critique of race, privilege, and power. Written by James Ijames and directed by Ericka Ratcliff, Definition Theatre’s production is a delightfully silly yet disturbingly relevant look at the fragility of the white male ego and the power of white gatekeepers, questioning definitions of authorship as it sends up the art world.
VISUAL ART
NBCMontana

Kalico Art Center offers new program for people with cognitive disabilities

KALISPELL, MONT. — Every fourth Monday from March until the end of June, the Kalico Art Center in downtown Kalispell will offer the Moments Making Art program. The program is designed to introduce art to those with cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and their caregivers and to provide opportunities for self-expression, creativity and engagement.
KALISPELL, MT
Hypebae

7 Floral Nail Art Designs To Try For Your Spring Manicure

For beauty enthusiasts looking for a way to get into the springtime spirit, consider getting floral nail art at your next manicure appointment. It’s hard to think about spring without picturing flowers, and the great thing about floral nail art is that the design options are endless. There are truly countless ways to reference blossoming botanicals on your fingertips.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Sourcing Journal

Denim Head Threads: Designer Piero Turk Shares His Denim Collection

Click here to read the full article. Individuals in the denim industry are focused on making goods that wind up in other people’s wardrobes, but how do they curate their own closets? This series offers an inside look into the personal style and shopping behavior of the people behind jeans. Piero Turk has been a freelance denim designer since 1983. Over the past four decades, he’s worked with names including Lee, Guess, Hilfiger, Pepe Jeans, AG by Adriano Goldschmied, Big Star, Trussardi Jeans and Cerruti Jeans. He’s also collaborated with mills like Bossa and Orta Anadolu. Piero took Carved in Blue inside...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Thom Browne’s Supersized Spring Campaign Stars Jude Hill

Dachshunds aren’t usually scary but Hector, Thom Browne’s pint-size ball of fur, has been supersized to star in the designer’s latest childrenswear campaign, which is launching Tuesday. In dream sequence images created by Cass Bird, Hector towers over “Belfast” actor Jude Hill and his costar in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alessandra Facchinetti Designs Porcelain Set for Editions Milano

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Alessandra Facchinetti is fanning her longstanding interest in interior design through a collaboration with Editions Milano, which produces and distributes high-end furniture, lighting and accessories. Editions Milano has tapped the former creative director of Tod’s women’s collections to work on its latest collection, called Circle, which explores the ritual of breakfast and comprises a tea and coffee set. This is the first time that Editions has delved into the world of porcelain ceramics. Circle will be available starting Friday.More from WWDPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Valentino Couture Spring...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TODAY.com

Are books decor? Ashley Tisdale sparks interesting debate with home tour

Ashley Tisdale had fans divided on her choice of decor this week. On Architectural Digest’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, March 29, Tisdale gave a tour of her new self-designed home she shares with her husband Christopher French and their daughter, Jupiter Iris. During the tour, she showed off one particular feature that caused a bit of controversy on social media: her bookshelf.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Cactus Plant Flea Market Releases "Japan Made" Season 6 Collection

Cactus Plant Flea Market has some exciting initiatives in the pipeline such as its one-of-a-kind residency at the upcoming Coachella music festival along with a peculiar Dunk Low collaboration, but before it blesses its fans with these, the brand has officially dropped its “Japan Made” Season 6 collection. The capsule keys in on playful patterns and vivid colors to reflect the essence of the Spring and Summer season.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Cinta x Magpie Vintage Unveil Spring-Ready Collars

London-based label CINTA has teamed up with Magpie Vintage to release a capsule of whimsical collars for the transitional spring weather. Perfect for layering on to CINTA’s cult-classic cardigans, the neck accessories are entirely handmade, using surplus fabric, to create sustainable garments. The collection is comprised of two collars,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

These Dreamy Nail Polish Colors Spark Serious Joy

April is the perfect time to start transitioning your nail colors from winter to full-on spring colors. We're filling our beauty mood boards with all the inspiration we can get. From talking to hairstylists about the best spring hair colors to studying the most glam celebrity makeup routines, our spring looks are shaping up to be pretty phenomenal. And per usual, we're also zoning in on all the nail colors we can't wait to try this month.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Scotch & Soda Partners With Studio 189 on Bags

Click here to read the full article. Scotch & Soda is feeling the love. The Amsterdam-based fashion brand is partnering with Studio 189, a fashion lifestyle brand cofounded in 2013 by actress Rosario Dawson and luxury executive Abrima Erwiah, on a line of bags.More from WWDPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayFear of God RTW Fall 2022AZ Factory x Thebe Magugu RTW Fall 2022 Studio 189 promotes and curates African and African-inspired fashion through the support of community-led projects, mainly in West Africa. The bags are being designed in Studio 189’s product development center in Accra and handcrafted in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy