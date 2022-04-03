ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

National Beer Day At Fredericksburg Brewing Company

By Kristy Owen
365thingsaustin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate National Beer Day by visiting the oldest operating brewpub in Texas! Located right on...

365thingsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Companies Hold Pi Day Deals To Celebrate National 3.14 Day

Monday is National Pi Day and there's no shortage of deals to celebrate March 14th. Members of 7-Eleven's loyalty program can pick up a whole pizza pie for $3.14. Plus, Cicis' pizza buffet has their all you can eat pizza for the same price. Amazon Prime members can get $3.14...
LIFESTYLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewing Company seeks buyer

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewing Company is seeking potential buyers for its downtown production brewery and alehouse, as well as intellectual property, a Friday news release indicated. The brewery, founded in 1997, expanded from its beginning as a well-known alehouse on Milwaukee’s riverfront and, over a decade later, kegged the first...
MILWAUKEE, WI
104.5 KDAT

Local Coffee Beans Take Part in Brewing QC’s Favorite Beer

It could be said that the Quad Cities loves two things: Coffee and Beer. An easy argument for that case would be the Uncommon Stout, which is in the running for Quad Cities favorite beer. It might not have the widespread appeal and distribution of a Cherry Bomb Blonde, but if you ask any local beer lover about their favorite beer you can be sure Uncommon is in the conversation.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Fredericksburg, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Fredericksburg, TX
BGR.com

Best bourbon in 2022

Sitting down to enjoy a drink lets you know your workday is done. You may immediately think of a beer, as it’ll go down quick and get your evening started. Maybe you would prefer a blended cocktail to wind down after a long day. But there are other options that are great to drink on their own. While It can be an acquired taste, most people can tell the difference between a good sip of bourbon and a bad one. If bourbon is your drink of choice, finding the best bourbon can be tougher than you think.
DRINKS
News On 6

Taste Test Tuesday: Blue Bell's Peachy Peach Ice Cream

On this Taste Test Tuesday, the 6 in the Morning team decided to try Blue Bell's new Peachy Peach Ice Cream. According to Blue Bell, the flavor is available for only a limited time. For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors Click Here.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#National Beer Day#Food Drink
Mens Journal

Best Beer Subscription Boxes to Explore Craft Brews

Since 2010, the subscription box market has exploded. You can trace the trend back to Birchbox. Each month, subscribers would get a mishmash of grooming products delivered right to their door. To be honest, there’s something appealing about a subscription box. Mixing mystery with anticipation, it’s a monthly hit of dopamine. Now you can get everything from treats for your pet to menswear accessories on a monthly basis. Want to try new hot sauces or get new underwear? Some box has you covered. But the ones that get us most excited are the ones filled with lagers, hazy IPAs, and stouts. Here are the best beer subscription boxes money can buy.
DRINKS
Eyewitness News

Something's Brewing at Problem Solved Brewing Company

Something’s Brewing heads to Wallingford to learn about the CT Craft Beer Fest. Something’s Brewing heads to Wallingford this week as Courtney Zieller speaks with one brewery that will be featured at a big beer festival later this month. Something's Brewing at Coastal Brewing Company in Westbrook. Updated:...
WALLINGFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

The Best Wines for Sangria and How to Make It

As the weather gets warmer, happy hour drinks will get cooler—and as we approach spring, many folks are interested in swapping out their hot toddy for a refreshing glass of sangria. Below, we asked two wine experts for their take on all things sangria. What Is Sangria and How...
DRINKS
The Kitchn

Coffee Ice Cream

The flavors in this coffee ice cream are bright and distinct, allowing the essence of the coffee and the richness of cream to shine through. For an extra coffee boost, add a tablespoon of coffee liqueur to the mixture during the last 2 minutes of the churning process. When it...
FOOD & DRINKS
Boomer Magazine

Celebrate National Beer Day with Meatless Burgers

I am always game for a burger and a beer. This year, I’m serving meatless burgers with a selection of local, craft beers to celebrate the unofficial National Beer Day on April 7. This is the day, in 1933, when President Roosevelt’s bill legalizing beer and wine for American citizens (after 13 years of Prohibition) went into effect.
RECIPES
Awesome 92.3

What We Think Of Applebee’s Signature Cocktails

On Friday my wife Kathy brought Mike and me some of Applebee's Signature House Cocktails during our Friday Happy Hour Show. Applebee's gets a lot of flack for supposedly being one of the worse chain restaurants you can patronize, but none of us really believe that. Mike mentioned he enjoys some of their menu items, likes their drink menu and finds the restaurant consistent. Kathy and I have a couple of favorites from Applebee's too. So what did we think of some of their current signature cocktails? Read and listen to our on-air taste test to find out.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Mysterious Origins Of The Chili Dog

The hot dog has long been considered an American staple, a quick bite available anywhere from ball games and county fairs to food trucks and barbeques. The origins of the hot dog itself have roots in Germany, with reports claiming that the first hot dogs were sold in the United States somewhere in New York City's Bowery during the 1860s, or possibly in Coney Island in 1871 (via the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council). But no matter who sold it first, the frankfurter has become a nationwide staple, with different states adopting different ways to have fun on a bun.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer is Ready for Summer Chilling

Following the launch of its Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has now introduced a Margarita Hard Seltzer variety pack. Centered around exotic flavors drawn from iterations of the iconic Mexican beverage, the “Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer” comes in Signature Margarita, Tropical Pineapple, Strawberry Hibiscus and Prickly Pear flavors. Each concoction evokes the complexity of margarita with distinct notes of lime, salt and tequila.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy