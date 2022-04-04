ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

2 Men Struck and Killed While Trying to Retrieve Object on I-95 in Broward: FHP

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were struck and killed while trying to retrive an object on Interstate 95 in Broward County Sunday night, officials said. The incident happened around...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 5

who do I trust
1d ago

so they both decided to get something out of the road and it's so dangerous nobody cares about human life so sad

Reply
5
Richard Burrell
1d ago

it's 75mph there no cameras.. there's nothing dropped your life is worth. pickup truck says it all...duh.darwinism mission accomplished

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Florida Highway Patrol#Accident#Chevy#Fhp
