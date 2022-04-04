ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player grades: Joel Embiid, Sixers clinch playoff spot with win over Cavs

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
AP Photo/David Dermer

The Philadelphia 76ers began their final road trip of the regular season on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Clinching a playoff spot was in their grasp if they could walk out of Cleveland with a win.

It was a tough start; the Sixers could not find any rhythm. They shot 5-for-19 in the first quarter and 31.9% in the first half. But they stayed in the game, trailing by only six at the half. Eventually, the Sixers came away with a 112-108 win and officially clinched their spot in the playoffs for a fifth straight season.

Joel Embiid was terrific. He had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks to lead Philadelphia, James Harden had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Tyrese Maxey added 11 points. Tobias Harris had 11 points and five rebounds and Georges Niang hopped off the bench and chipped in with eight points.

Here are the player grades following the big win:

James Harden: B

Just like everybody else, Harden had a tough time getting things going on the offensive end to start as he missed his first five shots and was relying more on getting the whistle from the officials in order to get his points. While he had a tough time converting on his looks, he was able to rebound the basketball well and he was able to make plays for others.

Tyrese Maxey: C-plus

One player who had a particularly rough start was Maxey, who was called for three fouls in the first quarter, throwing off the team’s rotations and his personal rhythm. Once he was returned to the floor, he had some nice moves to the basket for points and he drilled a big 3 to give Philadelphia the lead after three quarters. He also had a couple of turnovers in an off night for him.

Matisse Thybulle: C

Another game, another team that did not give Thybulle any attention when he had the ball on the perimeter on offense. Now that that’s out of the way, he was very good on defense. He had two blocks and a steal in his first eight minutes as he made life miserable for Cleveland on its offensive end.

Tobias Harris: C

During the Sixer’s poor start, Harris tried to get them going in the right direction. He tried to get the team running in transition and even took some punishment for it when he was fouled hard in the second quarter. Overall, a tough night shooting for him and starters not named Embiid.

Joel Embiid: A-plus

The Cavaliers made life tough for everybody at the beginning of this one, but Embiid especially. He had a hard time finishing around the rim, and he wasn’t able to really get into a rhythm early. However, as he normally does, Embiid figured it out, and he was terrific on the offensive end once he did. He really carried this team with his scoring. Despite his teammates’ struggles, they came away with a win because of how great Embiid was. He was huge on the defensive end as well.

Shake Milton: B

With Maxey in foul trouble, the Sixers had to turn more to Milton, and he provided some production. He knocked down a 3-pointer and he defended pretty well. His aggression can be helpful to this team on the offensive end of the floor.

DeAndre Jordan: D

The Jordan experiment continues to be up and down with this one an example of it being a down. Despite a couple of dunks in his first stint, he was a minus-11 in six minutes. The Cavs kept going at him, and they didn’t care that he was defending the paint. He finished minus-12 for the game.

