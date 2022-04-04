Glass Animals skip Grammys after singer Dave Bayley tests positive for COVID-19
By Samantha Kubota
TODAY.com
3 days ago
Glass Animals had to skip the Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday night after frontman Dave Bayley tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in an Instagram post before the telecast aired. Bayley wrote that despite the British group being “epically COVID-cautious, testing relentlessly,” he received a positive test result ahead of...
LOS ANGELES — Director, composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is Oscar nominated for best original song for his work on the film "Encanto," said he will skip Sunday's Academy Awards because his wife has tested positive for Covid. Vanessa Nadal, Miranda's wife, is "doing fine" since testing positive,...
A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
Danger, danger. Keke Palmer is in hot water. The 28-year-old actor and media personality received backlash from her fans and followers when she joked about being pregnant on April Fools' Day, a joke widely characterized as being inappropriate. Palmer's prank started when she shared a mirror selfie of herself holding...
For fans of fried chicken, Paula Patton’s well-intentioned take on the dish is far from cut and dried. In a recent video posted to the actor's Instagram, the “Four Kids and It” star shared how to make her “mom’s favorite fried chicken.” The post, which started out innocently enough, quickly received the ire of fried chicken connoisseurs on Twitter where the debate on how to properly clean raw chicken — and then fry it — was thoroughly rehashed.
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Jill Martin is getting candid about her second engagement to her boyfriend, Erik Brooks. In a preview clip for her TODAY All Day special "The New Rules for Finding Love," Martin reveals what led to her and Brooks calling it quits in 2020 after they had initially gotten engaged the previous year.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Friday actor Faizon Love has a tendency to stir up controversy whenever he sits down with VladTV — or any publication for that matter. In a December 2020 interview, Love suggested JAY-Z lied in his music and was never a “drug lord” like he described. He went on to refer to the Roc-A-Fella mogul as a “puppet” in the drug game.
Brittany Matthews is loving married life. While answering questions from fans on her Instagram story Tuesday, the former soccer player opened up about her wedding in Hawaii to NFL star Patrick Mahomes that took place in March. “How does it feel being married?! :) congrats,” a fan asked. “So...
Sharing her thoughts. Shanna Moakler reacted to the news that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. The Box Car Racer founder, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, hours after they attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (It is not clear whether […]
“This Is Us” is no stranger to giving people the feels, but the hit NBC drama is taking it to a whole new level. While speaking with the show’s cast at PaleyFest in Hollywood over the weekend, series creator Dan Fogelman said star Mandy Moore had quite the visceral reaction when she read the script for the next to last episode of the show, which will wrap up next month.
