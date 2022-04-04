ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Glass Animals skip Grammys after singer Dave Bayley tests positive for COVID-19

By Samantha Kubota
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlass Animals had to skip the Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday night after frontman Dave Bayley tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in an Instagram post before the telecast aired. Bayley wrote that despite the British group being “epically COVID-cautious, testing relentlessly,” he received a positive test result ahead of...

www.today.com

WGAL

Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES — Director, composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is Oscar nominated for best original song for his work on the film "Encanto," said he will skip Sunday's Academy Awards because his wife has tested positive for Covid. Vanessa Nadal, Miranda's wife, is "doing fine" since testing positive,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

KeKe Palmer slammed for April Fools' pregnancy joke: 'This ain't it'

Danger, danger. Keke Palmer is in hot water. The 28-year-old actor and media personality received backlash from her fans and followers when she joked about being pregnant on April Fools' Day, a joke widely characterized as being inappropriate. Palmer's prank started when she shared a mirror selfie of herself holding...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Paula Patton responds to people roasting her for ‘unseasoned’ fried chicken recipe

For fans of fried chicken, Paula Patton’s well-intentioned take on the dish is far from cut and dried. In a recent video posted to the actor's Instagram, the “Four Kids and It” star shared how to make her “mom’s favorite fried chicken.” The post, which started out innocently enough, quickly received the ire of fried chicken connoisseurs on Twitter where the debate on how to properly clean raw chicken — and then fry it — was thoroughly rehashed.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Brittany Matthews addresses if she and Patrick Mahomes will have another baby

Brittany Matthews is loving married life. While answering questions from fans on her Instagram story Tuesday, the former soccer player opened up about her wedding in Hawaii to NFL star Patrick Mahomes that took place in March. “How does it feel being married?! :) congrats,” a fan asked. “So...
NFL
TODAY.com

'This Is Us' creator says one of the final scripts made Mandy Moore throw up

“This Is Us” is no stranger to giving people the feels, but the hit NBC drama is taking it to a whole new level. While speaking with the show’s cast at PaleyFest in Hollywood over the weekend, series creator Dan Fogelman said star Mandy Moore had quite the visceral reaction when she read the script for the next to last episode of the show, which will wrap up next month.
TV SERIES

