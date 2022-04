When the pandemic struck, serial entrepreneur Andy Ory had to negotiate a deal and keep his employees in the loop entirely over Zoom. Shortly after the sale of his second company--the communications hardware maker Acme Packet, which Oracle acquired for $2.1 billion in 2013--Andy Ory came to realize something about computer networks: They were built the wrong way. Originally designed to connect computers, they were now being used for running apps and services. The very next year, Ory co-founded 128 Technology to fix that. Six years later, he began talks with Juniper Networks about acquiring 128. The challenge: His Burlington, Massachusetts, router company was now entirely remote. We asked him: What was it like trying to get to a handshake deal without actually being able to shake hands? --As told to Graham Winfrey.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO