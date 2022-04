The nation’s No. 2 team in the country had little trouble with the defending national champions in the series opener. Mississippi State will seek to tie its series with Arkansas on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Connor Noland worked seven innings, striking out six Bulldogs hitters and Jalen Battles knocked two home runs in the Diamond Hogs 8-1 win on Friday. Friday’s win boasts well for the Diamond Hogs as the last time Arkansas and Mississippi State met and one team didn’t sweep the other was in 2015. Ever since that year, the Razorbacks have swept the series in odd-numbered years and the...

