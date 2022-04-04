ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Native, Inc.

By Shari Huhndorf
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On a cold December day in 1971, a group of young Alaska Native people gathered in a classroom on the Alaska Pacific University campus in Anchorage. They had come to await a phone call from President Richard Nixon. Many had grown up in orphanages and mission schools; few had finished high...

washingtonmonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anchorage, AK
Business
City
Prudhoe Bay, AK
Anchorage, AK
Government
Local
Alaska Business
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
City
Fairbanks, AK
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emil Notti
Person
Willie Hensley
Person
Richard Nixon
Washington Monthly

Laboratories of Anti-Monopoly

In June 2018, Doug Peterson of Nebraska sat with other state attorneys general in a hotel ballroom in Portland, Oregon, and listened to the bad news. Big Tech, a presenter told them, has spawned a new cohort of monopolies rivaling the power of the 19th-century robber barons. Google, Facebook, Amazon—these companies’ constant surveillance over legions of users gives them a commodity more valuable than anything that comes out of the ground: information. It was at that meeting that Peterson first realized the power in knowing what millions—billions—of people search for, buy, click on, and “like” online. He thought to himself, “Data is the new oil.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Honoring Native Americans

It's troubling that the Rock Island City Council is donating the sign with the likeness of Black Hawk to Blackhawk Bank & Trust. Native nations and their members have protested for-profit use of such images for decades. Land O’Lakes, Leinenkugel’s, and Mutual of Omaha have all removed those logos in the last two years. Yet, Blackhawk Bank & Trust continues to use the slogan "Choose the Chief" (against requests from the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities to change it).
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Native#Alaska Anchorage#Alaska Fairbanks#Southcentral Alaska#Native Inc#Alaska Pacific University#The U S Congress#Indigenous#Ancsa
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Monthly

The Strike Zone

In February 2021, while many of us were still hibernating and waiting for the mini warehouses on wheels to deliver our Chex Mix, the journalist Kim Kelly found herself a long way from her home in Philadelphia. She was embedded in the thick of a labor election in Alabama, among Amazon workers who pack and load those very delivery trucks. Kelly, a descendant of construction and mill workers, is a fierce advocate for those who work with their hands—and she doesn’t mean fingers on a keyboard. She sees a direct line from modern-day warehouse employees striking against their 10-hour workdays to the underpaid “mill girls” of the dangerous early-19th-century textile industry and the “Washerwomen of Jackson” who formed Mississippi’s first trade union in 1866.
LABOR ISSUES
Washington Monthly

The Art of the Pump

For many Americans, January 6, 2021—the day when insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, the first breach on the sentinel of our democracy in centuries—is a troubling, trembling memory. But for a 30-year-old “political futures” trader from outside Philadelphia who goes by the online moniker “Zubbybadger,” it is that, and something else, too. For Zubby, January 6 was the day his bank account went boom.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Prepare for 'mass-overdose' events from fentanyl, DEA warns police nationwide

The leading U.S. drug enforcement agency issued an unprecedented warning to law enforcement nationwide to brace for a spike in “fentanyl-related mass-overdose” deaths as Mexican cartels push the drug into the United States. The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to federal, state, and local law enforcement departments...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
News Break
Politics
KARE 11

Native Americans rally for construction projects

ST PAUL, Minn. — Sixteen Native American nonprofits have joined forces to ask for state aid for a dozen different construction projects that will help them serve Indigenous families in the Twin Cities Metro. The groups staged a rally Friday at the State Capitol to draw more support for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

AP: Eveleth native killed in Ukraine

The Associated Press is reporting that an American killed in Ukraine was born in Eveleth, Minnesota. The death of Jim Hill, who lived in Idaho more recently, was reported Thursday by his sister. He was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he was seeking medical treatment for his partner.
EVELETH, MN
Washington Monthly

Ketanji Brown Jackson Was a Public Defender. Here’s Why That’s a Great Thing.

About a quarter century ago, when I was a newly minted, untenured assistant law professor in Oregon, the state’s new governor nominated me to join the newly created Criminal Justice Commission. I had worked for the governor’s campaign, drafting position papers that enabled him, a Democrat in a very tough year, to win unexpected endorsements from police groups and rural sheriffs. This panel was tasked to examine state and local criminal justice issues. My appointment was not exactly a reward. It promised a lot of hard work and paid exactly nothing, but I felt proud to have a chance to serve my new home state.
OREGON STATE
Washington Monthly

Washington Monthly

Washington, DC
868
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Monthly was founded in 1969 on the notion that a handful of plucky young writers and editors, armed with an honest desire to make government work and a willingness to ask uncomfortable questions, could tell the story of what really matters in Washington better than a roomful of Beltway insiders at a Georgetown dinner party.

 https://washingtonmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy