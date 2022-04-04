Native, Inc.

In February 2021, while many of us were still hibernating and waiting for the mini warehouses on wheels to deliver our Chex Mix, the journalist Kim Kelly found herself a long way from her home in Philadelphia. She was embedded in the thick of a labor election in Alabama, among Amazon workers who pack and load those very delivery trucks. Kelly, a descendant of construction and mill workers, is a fierce advocate for those who work with their hands—and she doesn’t mean fingers on a keyboard. She sees a direct line from modern-day warehouse employees striking against their 10-hour workdays to the underpaid “mill girls” of the dangerous early-19th-century textile industry and the “Washerwomen of Jackson” who formed Mississippi’s first trade union in 1866.

