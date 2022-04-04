Native, Inc.

In June 2018, Doug Peterson of Nebraska sat with other state attorneys general in a hotel ballroom in Portland, Oregon, and listened to the bad news. Big Tech, a presenter told them, has spawned a new cohort of monopolies rivaling the power of the 19th-century robber barons. Google, Facebook, Amazon—these companies’ constant surveillance over legions of users gives them a commodity more valuable than anything that comes out of the ground: information. It was at that meeting that Peterson first realized the power in knowing what millions—billions—of people search for, buy, click on, and “like” online. He thought to himself, “Data is the new oil.”
