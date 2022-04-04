ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Rowing Completes Races at Jaspers Invitational

sacredheartpioneers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGEFIELD, N.J.- The Sacred Heart University women's rowing team continued its spring season at the Jaspers Invitational on Sunday. The Pioneers 3V 8+ boat took first as they defeated the Fairfield University boat with a time...

sacredheartpioneers.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart University#Rowing#Trinity College#Shu#Beacon Point Marine
NBC News

Elon Musk’s joining Twitter’s board of directors should sound alarm bells

On Tuesday, Twitter announced that Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, would be joining its board of directors. The news comes a day after he bought more than 9 percent of the company’s stock. Parag Agrawal, the company’s CEO, tweeted: “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.” But Musk’s worrisome track record of using social media irresponsibly should raise huge questions about whether, as a member of the board, he’ll ensure that the platform cracks down on the potentially deadly disinformation that threatens our country.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy