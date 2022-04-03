ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Fill the silence with your music,' Zelenskyy tells Grammys

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqX1F_0eyQ1U9Z00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.

During the pre-recorded message that aired on the show Sunday, he likened the invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them,” he said in English. “But the music will break through anyway.”

The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called “Stand Up For Ukraine” to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis.

“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskyy said.

Following Zelenskyy’s message, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, as images from the war were shown on screens behind them.

The war in Ukraine had taken a particularly gruesome turn Sunday when Ukrainian forces entering the town of Bucha, recently held by Russian soldiers, found bodies of people who had been shot, some after being bound and tortured. Ukrainian authorities accused the Russians of war crimes, and European leaders called for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia said the atrocities had been committed by Ukrainians.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver-Based Musician Siuzanna Iglidan Pays Tribute To Homeland Of Ukraine At Grammys

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s music’s biggest night as artists prepare to celebrate the 64th annual Grammy Awards. One of those artists is Denver-based Siuzanna Iglidan who is from Ukraine. (credit: Recording Academy/CBS) Iglidan accompanied John Legend as a tribute to her home country as it continues to defend itself from Russian attacks. She comes from a family of teachers and graduated from the Odessa National “Antonina Nezhdanova” Music Academy, according to her website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siuzanna Iglidan (@iglidan_music) She later pursued a PhD in music theory and pedagogy. The Ukrainian government also awarded her and named her Honored Worker...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Newton
Person
John Legend
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Ukraine#The Silence#War Crimes#Ukrainian#The Recording Academy#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
The Week

Secret Service is renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, ABC News reports

Hunter Biden, President Biden's remaining son, is living in a rented four-bedroom "resort-style" home in Malibu, California, and the nearest property his Secret Service detail could secure was a $30,000-a-month six-bedroom mansion with ocean views and a "castle-like tower to the master retreat with wet bar," ABC News reports, citing the mansion's listing and sources familiar with the matter.
MALIBU, CA
The Independent

Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

Fox News viewers who were paid to watch CNN for 30 days eventually became more skeptical and less likely to buy into fake news, according to a new study. The study titled “The manifold effects of partisan media on viewers’ beliefs and attitudes: A field experiment with Fox News viewers” by David E Brockman and Joshua L Kalla was conducted in September 2020 and published last week.“Of 763 qualifying participants, we then randomised 40 per cent to treatment group. To change the slant of their media diet, we offered treatment group participants $15 per hour to watch 7...
TV & VIDEOS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
14K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy