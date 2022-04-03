It's National Poetry Month. Here's how one TikTok poet finds his creative spark
1 day ago
And now that we have a better sense of how to read poetry, let's talk about writing it. Every April, to celebrate National Poetry Month, we ask you for your original poems, which you post on Twitter with the hashtag #nprpoetry. This year, like last, we're adding TikTok to the mix....
April is National Poetry Month. In celebration, the North Brunswick Public Library invites residents to share poetry, which will be displayed on the library building’s windows at 880 Hermann Road, as well as virtually on the library’s website and social media, during April. Poets of all ages are...
The writer Ocean Vuong has this ability to describe the parts of the human experience that are indescribable for most of us. He does it again in his latest book of poetry called "Time Is A Mother." It's his first since the death of his mother from cancer in 2019. And that's where we started our conversation, that most universal kind of loss that is so different for each of us.
Companion Piece is a fitting title for Ali Smith’s12th novel, her first after the extraordinary Seasonal Quartet. It’s a book that springs from the same source as its predecessors – written and published swiftly, it is about as real-time as novels get, set in the heart of lockdown in “this land of union-jack-the-lads in the year of our lord two thousand and twenty one”. It feels as if Smith so enjoyed the breakneck speed of writing her quartet that she has produced this: a companion piece. Even the (beautiful) David Hockney cover looks like it was designed to sit on a shelf next to the Quartet.
While most of AC/DC’s catalog was inspired by the holy trinity of booze, women and rock, one of their biggest hits had a far unlikelier source. Released as a single on March 22, 1982, “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” quickly found a place among the band’s most popular tracks. The titular song from AC/DC’s eighth album reached No. 15 in the U.K. and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. It also became a major highlight of the band’s live shows, with cannons brought onstage to replicate the bombastic sound effects. All this for a track inspired by a poet.
There are some movies you may feel you have to see twice to understand. There are also some movies that become more puzzling, not less, the more often you watch them. Memoria, the latest from Thai master Apichatpong Weerasethakul , starring Tilda Swinton as a Scottish woman temporarily displaced in the jungles of Colombia, may be one of the latter—though that’s a recommendation, not a deterrent. Anyone who claims to fully grasp every element of Weerasethakul’s movies—like the haunted reverie Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, or Tropical Malady, a lush dream romance—is blowing smoke, and should be avoided. His pictures weave a spell that lingers somewhere in the space between brain and spirit, like a song you heard before you were born. They’re so vividly filmed that it’s easy to recall and describe their imagery, but once you start heading down that road, you find yourself lapsing into synesthesia: how, for example, can a tree be alight with crackling radio signals? But those kinds of seemingly contradictory apparitions are standard in Weerasethakul’s world. His movies are a kind of wide-awake anesthesia. You emerge from them knowing exactly where your body has been, but unsure of where your spirit has wandered.
Benjamin Franklin, Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.”
The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported...
April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
Stories for me have always been an escape. At first it was those written by other people – I slid into them when things in the real world became overwhelming. I can map my childhood through The Secret Garden via A Town Like Alice. As a dyslexic child who struggled to read, I listened endlessly to story tapes from the library, and my tastes were dictated by what was available.
The inventor of Afrobeat has a life story that is unimaginable. He rose to fame in Nigeria only to be harassed and harmed by the government for his subversive songs. His mother was killed at the hands of the military. Unimaginable. Yet, his family continues to thrive in music despite...
“There were two different realities in the room,” writes Gurnaik Johal in the title story of We Move, a debut collection of such precocity and aplomb that it stands comparison to the likes of Junot Díaz and Bryan Washington. In Johal’s stories, different realities are always colliding and occasionally merging into one. This is busy fiction: he alternates viewpoints, builds his effects by accretion of brief details, rarely staying with one character or one scene for more than a page.
This week, host Karen Han talks to artist and designer Dan-ah Kim, whose work includes the picture book The Grandmasters Daughter and multiple graphic design projects for film and television. In the interview, Dan-ah discusses her traditional style of working and explains how she adapted her work to the picture book form. Then she talks about her graphic design work for the HBO series The Gilded Age.
Truly the spine of any good game, lore has become something that fans have not only come to expect but also come toe-to-toe over many times. It is an ever-evolving universe full of information, clues, and sometimes just random facts that allow players to become more knowledgeable in the world they are navigating, more immersed, and a part of it. Even more importantly, though, it allows us a look into how the society became what it is, why some things are as they are, and gives us a better chance of making decisions based on our actual feelings with real knowledge about the way it makes us feel. So please take my hand, and walk this way, mind the last step, it's a little tall. Welcome to my own little slice of Apocrypha, where the world's gamer lore waits to be investigated and explored. The large book on the table, see it? Today's lore tome:
From film and digital portfolios to the infinite scroll of social media, photography has long fueled our imagination, evolving in step with our technology while helping us distill a timeless version of reality. Think about flipping through your camera roll. Colors, faces, landscapes whizzing by. Photos have the power to...
Photos are, at their essence, about acting as a witness to a feeling or emotion. Neal Treadwell and Hugh Nini's accidental collection, 100 Years of Men in Love, is a witness to love and hope. Showing on HereTV, David Millbern's documentary about Nini and Treadwell's collection is well worth the 60 minute investment.
Hungry PoetPhoto by Leonardo Baldissara on Unsplash. A Poem on Absurd Life: Absurdity surrounds us and we feel emptiness stretching terrible. This poem is written to express the feelings of a poet, who loses meanings of life.
Um, that's Dr. Taylor Swift to you! The New York University (NYU) is awarding the "All Too Well" singer a well-deserved honorary doctorate. The songstress is set to get passed a diploma, a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and toss her cap when she addresses the university's class of 2022 on May 18 at Yankee Stadium, according to a press release from NYU.
