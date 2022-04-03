ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Bodycam video shows driver ramming into police cruisers

By Isabella Gentile, Jenn Brink, Mike Masciadrelli
 2 days ago

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police released body camera video of a long and wild police chase involving a woman wanted in connection with dozens of car break-ins.

Hannah Casperson, 25, of Brookfield, was being pursued by law enforcement after her alleged accomplice and boyfriend, Thomas Crawford, was caught by police Friday, Crawford was in Waterbury Superior Court Monday to face 41 counts.

Waterbury police said officers found Casperson after receiving information about her location and approached the Hummer she was in around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Casperson fled the scene and led police on a chase crashed into a total of eight police cruisers and injured seven Waterbury officers.

Waterbury police released body camera footage Monday, showing an officer putting his life on the life, to try and stop Casperson, who was driving a white Hummer.

WATCH: WATERBURY POLICE RELEASE BODY CAMERA VIDEO OF CHASE

“He feared for his life,” Waterbury police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said during a press conference Monday. “He drew his weapon. He had the stamina not to use deadly force although he was faced with deadly force. I condemn his actions.”

The seven officers were taken to the hospital for treatment but have since been released.

“Seven out of eight officers ended up in the hospital, ranging from neck strains, lower back strains, and knee wrist, and hand contusions,” Waterbury police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said. “All sustained from the accident after the airbags went off.”

Casperson eventually lost control of her car during the chase and hit a telephone pole by Wheeler Road and Monroe Turnpike. Taking into account the two locations provided by police, she traveled between 22 to 28 miles before crashing into the pole.

    Credit: Waterbury Police Department
    Credit: Waterbury Police Department
    Credit: Waterbury Police Department
    Credit: Waterbury Police Department
    Credit: Waterbury Police Department
    Credit: Waterbury Police Department
    Credit: Waterbury Police Department
    Credit: Waterbury Police Department
    Credit: Waterbury Police Department

Casperson was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries. Monroe police said she was arraigned at St. Vincent’s Hospital Monday on the following charges:

  • Assault on a public safety officer (seven counts)
  • Criminal attempt of assault on a public safety officer (three counts)
  • Reckless endangerment in the first degree
  • Interfering with an officer
  • Failure to insure a private vehicle
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Failure to obey a stop sign
  • Improper turn signal
  • Failure to drive in the proper lane
  • Evading responsibility
  • Engaging police in a pursuit
  • Reckless driving
  • Traveling unreasonably fast

Casperson was held on a court-set $750,000 bond and turned over to the Department of Corrections, according to police. She is still under investigation by multiple departments in the Waterbury area, and the crash in Monroe is still under investigation by the Monroe Police Department.

This is not Casperson’s first run-in with the law. She has multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges are pending. Court records show she pleaded guilty in November to criminal mischief in Southbury and failure to appear in court and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. She also has a pending case in which she is charged with interfering with police and has pleaded not guilty.

Crawford, who also has a criminal history, didn’t enter a plea Monday and is due back in court Tuesday. Police said Casperson and Crawford both have significant drug problems.

