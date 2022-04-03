ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Body of missing Florida woman Cassie Carli found after police arrest suspect

By Susannah Cullinane, Tina Burnside, Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police have discovered the body of missing Florida woman Cassie Carli in a "shallow grave" in Alabama, the Santa Rosa County, Florida, sheriff said...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 8

Angel West
3d ago

always look at the ex factor first unfortunately 😕. what a sad day for their child though. SMDH RIP 🙏🏽

Reply
18
Angel1966
2d ago

Dirty shame! Why!? Murdered his own childs mother... So sad for this child now she has no parents because of the his selfish decisions! Prayers to the families affected by this nightmare! Thank God they found her!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Navarre, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALA-TV FOX10

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
NAVARRE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Vehicles#The Major Crimes Unit
Daily Mail

Missing man's body is found encased in CONCRETE at a transport depot - as police arrest traveller allegedly trying to flee the country

A man has been arrested allegedly trying to flee Australia after the remains of a missing man were found at a transport depot. Police made the breakthrough after missing man Andrew Walsh's remains were found encased in concrete during a three week crime scene examination of a Cooper Plains transport depot in Brisbane's south.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
KFYR-TV

Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in Devils Lake. Police say the woman’s body was found partially clothed on Monday, March 7 in a snowbank behind some garages. The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Katherine Lenior. Authorities say...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-boyfriend of Florida mom, 37, who went missing on Sunday after going to see him to pick up their four-year-old daughter: Cops say they found him and the child 260 miles away three days later

Authorities in Florida have interviewed the ex-boyfriend of a missing mother who was last seen on Sunday night when she went to pick up her four-year-old daughter from the child's father. Detectives from Santa Rosa County traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday and located Marcus Spanevelo and his daughter, Saylor,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
insideedition.com

Missing 1-Year-Old Florida Boy Found Dead in Septic Tank After Intense Search

The body of a missing Florida toddler has been found in a septic tank near his home, authorities said. Jose Lara had apparently wandered from his backyard Sunday, where he had been playing with his sister. While his mom briefly took the girl inside to clean her up, the 22-month-old vanished, according to Putnam County Sheriff H.D. "Gator" DeLoach.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

967K+
Followers
143K+
Post
766M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy