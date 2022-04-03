Body of missing Florida woman Cassie Carli found after police arrest suspect
Police have discovered the body of missing Florida woman Cassie Carli in a "shallow grave" in Alabama, the Santa Rosa County, Florida, sheriff said...www.cnn.com
Police have discovered the body of missing Florida woman Cassie Carli in a "shallow grave" in Alabama, the Santa Rosa County, Florida, sheriff said...www.cnn.com
always look at the ex factor first unfortunately 😕. what a sad day for their child though. SMDH RIP 🙏🏽
Dirty shame! Why!? Murdered his own childs mother... So sad for this child now she has no parents because of the his selfish decisions! Prayers to the families affected by this nightmare! Thank God they found her!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 8