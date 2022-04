We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Iron decor items are having their moment right now, ranging from candlestick sconces to cast iron sculptures to primitive candelabras. These 19th-century-inspired accessories can either be moody, timeless, quirky, or regal, depending on how you incorporate them into your space.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 15 DAYS AGO