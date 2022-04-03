The Wok Shop’s Tane Chan on Her Life and Business

I was born and raised in Mexico City, so it’s been really exciting over the past decade to see its popularity explode internationally. As the managing partner of Cosme in New York and L.A.’s Damian, I prefer the kinds of spots that are a little less obvious, ones that show a bit more local flavor. Ciudad de México (or CDMX) is one of the largest cities in the world, juxtaposing really old, traditional institutions that have been doing the same thing forever with newer restaurants that are pushing the boundaries. Nothing reflects the city’s character today like this combination of the classic and the avant-garde. From street food to the fanciest dining rooms, you can have incredible experiences at every price point without ever sacrificing flavor. My advice: Make two or three reservations, then spend the rest of the time eating and living like a local.

