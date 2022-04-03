The Wok Shop’s Tane Chan on Her Life and Business

Anyone who has ever had their lives changed from a show by L.A.’s own System of a Down knows the band spills over with legendary reserves of kinetic energy. A high spirit that similarly springs from a conversation with the band’s renowned bassist, Shavo Odadjian. When not touring with his fellow Armenian-American hard rockers, Shavo stays in perpetual motion, making music with the RZA and the great George Clinton, starting new projects like his trap-influenced band North Kingsley, and launching his own successful cannabis brand, 22Red, among other passions the Hollywood-raised musician pursues. He’s also a chill, true Southern Californian at heart, as L.A. TACO recently found while having the pleasure of chopping it up with Shavo about the food he grew up on, buying weed on Alvarado as a teen, his connoisseurship of kind bud, and his favorite taco in the city. Take a look.
Comments / 0