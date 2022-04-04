Top 20 Oklahoma Sooners all-time in career passing yards
The Oklahoma Sooners have had their fair share of quality quarterback play over the years. That play has earned All-American awards and four Heisman trophies over the years.
Oklahoma’s had success in its history with a varied array of offensive styles and quarterback play. And that shows up when you look at the Sooners’ all-time leaders in career passing yards. Sure you’ve got Landry Jones and Baker Mayfield who threw for more than 10,000 yards in their career with the Sooners. Then you have a player Jamelle Holieway who is top 20 in both career passing yards and career rushing yards. Holieway and Jack Mildren had more rushing touchdowns in their career than they did passing touchdowns.
There is one quarterback inside the top ten all-time in career passing yards that didn’t play in the last 20 years and that guy is still with the Oklahoma Sooners: wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. Gundy is No. 6 in career passing yards. Makes you wonder what kind of damage he could have done in a modern spread offense.
Spencer Rattler finished his career with the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 9 and it feels fair to wonder what he might be able to do in an offense that attempted to make adjustments to utilize his skill set. Like in the Kansas State game where Rattler was 22-25 for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns in a hyper-efficient 37 point performance for the Sooners offense. Well, he’s off to South Carolina where he’ll have a chance to get into the top 15 in Gamecocks history with a strong 2022.
Here’s a look at the top 20 Oklahoma Sooners in career passing yards.
1
Landry Jones (2009-2012)
Passing Yards: 16,646
Passing Touchdowns: 123
Rushing Touchdowns: 3
Completion Percentage: 63.6%
Yards Per Attempt: 7.6
2
Baker Mayfield (2015-2017)
Passing Yards: 12,292
Passing Touchdowns: 119
Rushing Touchdowns: 18
Completion Percentage: 69.8
Yards Per Attempt: 10.6
3
Sam Bradford (2007-2009)
Passing Yards: 8,403
Passing Touchdowns: 88
Rushing Touchdowns: 5
Completion Percentage: 67.6
Yards Per Attempt: 9.4
4
Jason White (1999-2004)
Passing Yards: 7,922
Passing Touchdowns: 81
Rushing Touchdowns: 2
Completion Percentage: 63.3%
Yards Per Attempt: 8.0
5
Josh Heupel (1999-2000)
Passing Yards: 7,066
Passing Touchdowns: 50
Rushing Touchdowns: 12
Completion Percentage: 63.3
Yards Per Attempt: 7.3
6
Cale Gundy (1990-1993)
Passing Yards: 6,142
Passing Touchdowns: 35
Rushing Touchdowns: 16
Completion Percentage: 55.9
Yards Per Attempt: 8.2
7
Nate Hybl (2000-2002)
Passing Yards: 4,916
Passing Touchdowns: 40
Rushing Touchdowns: 4
Completion Percentage: 58
Yards Per Attempt: 6.5
8
Kyler Murray (2017-2018)
Passing Yards: 4,720
Passing Touchdowns: 45
Rushing Touchdowns: 12
Completion Percentage: 69.8
Yards Per Attempt: 11.9
9
Spencer Rattler (2019-2021)
Passing Yards: 4,595
Passing Touchdowns: 40
Rushing Touchdowns: 9
Completion Percentage: 70.1
Yards Per Attempt: 8.9
10
Jalen Hurts (2019)
Passing Yards: 3,851
Passing Touchdowns: 32
Rushing Touchdowns: 20
Completion Percentage: 69.7
Yards Per Attempt: 11.3
11
Bob Warmack (1966-1968)
Passing Yards: 3,634
Passing Touchdowns: 22
Rushing Touchdowns: 12
Completion Percentage: 54.7
Yards Per Attempt: 7.9
12
Trevor Knight (2013-2015)
Passing Yards: 3,424
Passing Touchdowns: 25
Rushing Touchdowns: 8
Completion Percentage: 57.1%
Yards Per Attempt: 7.0
13
Paul Thompson (2002-2006)
Passing Yards: 3,095
Passing Touchdowns: 26
Rushing Touchdowns: 6
Completion Percentage: 60.1%
Yards Per Attempt: 7.6
14
Jack Mildren (1969-1971
Passing Yards: 3,026
Passing Touchdowns: 25
Rushing Touchdowns: 32
Completion Percentage: 47.1%
Yards Per Attempt: 8.6
15
Eric Moore (1995-1998)
Passing Yards: 2,675
Passing Touchdowns: 15
Rushing Touchdowns: 7
Completion Percentage: 42.7
Yards Per Attempt: 6.8
16
Garrick McGee (1994-1995)
Passing Yards: 2,449
Passing Touchdowns: 11
Rushing Touchdowns: 3
Completion Percentage: 51.7%
Yards Per Attempt: 6.5
17
Danny Bradley (1981-1984)
Passing Yards: 2,381
Passing Touchdowns: 16
Rushing Touchdowns: 16
Completion Percentage: 46.2%
Yards Per Attempt: 7.6
18
Jamelle Holieway (1985-1988)
Passing Yards: 2,339
Passing Touchdowns: 22
Rushing Touchdowns: 32
Completion Percentage: 45.4
Yards Per Attempt: 9.3
19
Justin Fuente (1996-1997)
Passing Yards: 2,289
Passing Touchdowns: 10
Rushing Touchdowns: 3
Completion Percentage: 49.2%
Yards Per Attempt: 7.0
20
Rhett Bomar (2005)
Passing Yards: 2,018 yards,
Passing Touchdowns: 10
Rushing Touchdowns: 4
Completion Percentage: 54.2%
Yards Per Attempt: 6.6
