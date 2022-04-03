Oklahoma Sooners Baseball drops Globe Life Field rubber match to Texas Longhorns 12-8

Oklahoma Baseball had a less than ideal weekend against the no. 8 Longhorns at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Texas is a stiff opponent, but losing two of three to the Longhorns always stings.

Over 6000 fans came to see what was a rubber match in the final game of the three-game series between Oklahoma and Texas on Sunday. The Sooners shut out Texas for the first five innings and led 7-1 going into the top of the seventh. Things were looking good.

Then Dylan Campbell stepped up to the plate with two men on base.

It was his second home run of the series and got the Longhorns right back into the game. Murphy Stehly would follow this up with a three-run homer, and the Longhorns would finish the seventh down 7-1.

Getting one win out of the no. 8 team in the country isn’t an awful result, but the Sooners could’ve won the series if they had a better showing in the later innings.

OU is in sixth place in the Big 12, ahead of Baylor, Kansas State, and Kansas. They’re now 3-3 in conference play.

Let’s look at the positives from Sunday’s game: Redshirt Sophomore Chazz Martinez struck out seven and allowed one earned run through 5.1 innings.

Peyton Graham had a solid 4 RBI day headlined with a three-run homer. The young shortstop is expected to be drafted in July.

It doesn’t get any easier for OU Baseball as they have a series against No. 6 Oklahoma State starting on Friday in Stillwater. Before then, they’ll have a tune-up game against Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.