Grammys 2022 Best Dressed: Top 5 Looks of the Night

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iojB_0eyPnlbk00

Glam slam! The stars hit the red carpet for the 2022 Grammy Awards and the vibe — and fashion — was red hot!  But five luminaries' looks stood out above the rest. Watch the video above to see exactly who nabbed a spot on our best dressed list — and exactly what they wore!

The Most Revealing Grammy Dresses Ever

On Sunday, April 3, the biggest celebrities in music stepped out for the 64th annual awards show, and, of course, the most fun red carpet we've seen in a while. Nominees and presenters arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for a show-stopping mix of prizes and performances and the style display added to the overall excitement.

The Very Best Fashion Moments in the History of the Grammys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxW13_0eyPnlbk00
Saweetie David Fisher/Shutterstock

From the second the stars hit the carpet, it was clear to Us that the fashion for the evening was going to be off the charts! There was sheer lace, cutouts, animal prints, feathers, sequins and more over-the-top fabulous designs.

See Taylor Swift’s Grammys Looks Through the Years

And while there was no shortage of celebs and singers who looked fierce, fabulous and absolutely breathtaking, a few stars completely wowed us with their stylish statements.

So without further ado, our best dressed winners of the evening are Megan Thee Stallion , Olivia Rodrigo , Saweetie , H.E.R. , and, in our number slot, Dua Lipa .

To see all of these looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on each of the gorgeous ensembles!

5) Megan Thee Stallion

Simply purrrr-fect! The 27-year-old rapper, who incidentally just scored a spot on our Oscars Top 5 Best-Dressed list, stunned in a Roberto Cavalli one-shoulder animal print number. The stylish leopard print dress was lined in tiger stripes and had a jewel-encrusted sleeve.

4) Olivia Rodrigo

For the 'Driver's License' phenom, 19, just being at the Grammys was reason alone to go all out with fashion. "I wanted to do something fun and young but also classy, because it's the Grammys. That's the vibe," she said on the red carpet. She certainly succeeded in an illustrated Vivienne Westwood gown. To complement the slinky look, she wore her hair in sleek waves styled by longtime hair pro Clayton Hawkins, using Dove products.

3) Saweetie

Pretty in smokin' hot pink! The American rapper wore a three-piece custom Valentino creation, with structured bra top and full skirt plus opera gloves in a bold pink hue that the 28-year-old said "represented her crown chakra. She paired the look with a diamond choker and stud earrings.

2) H.E.R.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaEn9_0eyPnlbk00
H.E.R. David Fisher/Shutterstock

She wears the pants! Nominated for a whopping eight Grammy awards, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter looked like a rockstar in a custom Dundas jumpsuit, complete with cape. While her brushed-out curles were reminiscent of Diana Ross, she said her look was also inspired by Aretha Franklin.

1) Dua Lipa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laRzY_0eyPnlbk00
Dua Lipa Matt Baron/Shutterstock

And in our top spot, the best dressed star of the night is none other than Dua Lipa, clad in vintage Versace. Indeed, the 26-year-old 'Levitating' performer was the picture of a '90s supermodel in the plunging black bodycon number, complete with the Italian fashion house's signature heavy metal accents. She accessorized the dress with piles of gold chain necklaces and a stunning new 'do: center-parted, sleek platinum locks with visible roots styled by Chris Appleton.

Harper's Bazaar

Bradley Cooper Brought His Mom as His Date to the Oscars

Bradley Cooper melted every viewer's heart as he walked the Oscars 2022 red carpet with his mother. The A Star Is Born actor looked elegant in a black Gucci tuxedo while arriving at the event. And his sweet date matched his look. Cooper's mom, Gloria Campano, wore a floor-length black dress and silver sequined blazer. She went for comfort in a pair of black flats and accessorized with a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses. Cooper embraced his mom on the carpet as they smiled and posed for photos.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
