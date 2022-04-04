ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 6 Fashion Recap: Going Out in Style

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRest in peace, Villanelle… just kidding. Yes, Hélène’s attempted assassination via bow and arrow appeared fully life-threatening. But Villanelle has a secret weapon: Pam From the Morgue. Her savior could have left her as-is—the embalming job would no doubt be superb—but instead, she somehow manages to keep our favorite assassin from...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killing Eve#New Eve#Sewing
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Scotland
Android Central

How to watch Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 3 online from anywhere

After an interminable two-year break, Killing Eve is back for one final ride, and we have all the information you need to watch Killing Eve season 4 from anywhere. Episodes are airing each Sunday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on BBC America, and subscribers can watch new episodes as they come out or even stream them one week early on AMC Plus. Don't have access to either service? Fear not, the global streaming guide below will tell you everything you need to know to watch all of the show's final moments, no matter where you are.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Killing Eve' Season 4 Sees 2 Characters Unexpectedly Team in New Episode

Killing Eve served up plenty of surprises in its latest episode. Returning to BBC America Sunday night, the new episode ended with an unexpected but utterly delightful team-up that has the potential to take down The Twelve, the organization that has remained all but a mystery throughout the course of the show. [Warning: This post contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 4, "It's Agony and I'm Ravenous."]
TV SERIES
wmagazine.com

The Best Dressed Stars on the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

By the time the VIPs began trickling onto the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, dozens of Grammy Awards had already been given out. Although there was a full-on ceremony happening inside the venue, the red carpet was the place to be ahead of the official awards show, scheduled to begin at 8 PM EST. There, Doja Cat was seen matching her sea foam illusion Atelier Versace gown with a Coperni bag; Olivia Rodrigo’s black Vivienne Westwood dress was accented by magenta rhinestones in the shape of a woman’s body; and Billie Eilish went for Gothic deconstructionism, wearing a Rick Owens look with a black tuxedo jacket affixed to the front. St. Vincent debuted the first Gucci Love Parade gown of the evening (it would, no doubt, not be the last), and Rachel Zegler embraced the signature Maria Grazia Chiuri silhouette in a slate gray Dior Haute Couture dress. The guys did not disappoint, either—and served major looks: Lil Nas X wore ivory Balmain with pearl accents; J Balvin went for all-black (save for his bright blue hair, which was spray-painted with a red heart on the back of his head); while BTS embraced the red carpet trend of wearing standout brooches and corsages on their Louis Vuitton suits. Dua Lipa, meanwhile, turned heads in a vintage Versace look circa the Italian label’s fall 1992 runway show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Everything We Know About You Season 4

Though it’s only been about six months since season three of the hit stalker drama You premiered, we’re already picking up the hints that Netflix has been putting down about the production for season four. When we last saw him, our anti-hero Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) had left quite the mess behind in Madre Linda, where he and his wife Love Quinn-Goldberg (Victoria Pedretti) escaped after having a rough go of it in Los Angeles. But it was almost instantly clear that the series would have to return for a fourth season (and before the third season could even air, Netflix made the announcement that there would indeed be more Joe Goldberg going around and stalking people a fourth time). Now, as the updates on You’s fourth season start trickling in, we can start speculating about what’s going to happen, when the new episodes will drop, and where on earth Joe will travel to next. Spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
92Q Baltimore

‘Snowfall’ Season 5, Episode 5 Recap: Gang Violence Reigns Supreme

With each episode of Snowfall’s tumultuous fifth season, Franklin has been struggling to keep his once impenetrable crack empire from falling apart. From the cocaine-influenced deaths of Len Bias and a young white man placing the national spotlight on the Los Angeles drug scene in the season premiere to the police raid of the projects in episode four, Franklin has had to put his transition to legitimacy and fatherhood on hold in order to keep the drug business affording him the opportunity at a new life in order. As this latest episode has proven, the streets can take it all away in the blink of an eye.
TV SERIES
wmagazine.com

Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend Responds to Rumors the Pair Broke Up

Update 4/5/22, 10:00 a.m.: Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend, Alyssa Miller, shared a selfie on Instagram on Monday night, responding to rumors the pair broke up. The model posted a cute photo from the evening of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which she attended with Garfield. “If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG,” she wrote as the caption, seemingly shutting down any speculation the two have split.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy