Carol Ann Jaquay, 75, of Russell, PA, passed away at her residence on Tuesday March 22, 2022. Carol was born on March 6, 1947, the daughter of the late Elton Davis and Virginia Wonderling Davis. A lifelong area resident, she was a 1964 graduate of Eisenhower High School. Carol worked at Blair Corporation for over 30 years from which she retired.

WARREN, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO