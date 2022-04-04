ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are The Best Looks From The 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

By Natasha Jokic
 1 day ago

Alright, it's the 2022 Grammys ! Which means one thing: It's time for the Grammys red carpet. Honestly? I was a little disappointed. I mean, it was fine! Things were fine. I'm fine.

@recordingacademy / Via giphy.com

And on that thrilling note, here are some of the best looks from the night:

1. St. Vincent in Gucci:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

2. Japanese Breakfast in Valentino:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

3. Billy Porter in Valentino:

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

4. Dua Lipa in Versace:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

5. Halsey in an unknown designer:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

6. Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

7. Chrissy Teigen in Nicole + Felicia:

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

8. Elle King in Christian Siriano:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

9. Doja Cat in Valentino:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

10. Jon Batiste in Dolce & Gabbana:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

11. Carrie Underwood in Dolce & Gabbana:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

12. Leon Bridges in the Pack:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

13. Saweetie in Valentino:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

14. Lil Nas X in Balmain:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

15. Lady Gaga in Armani:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

16. Finally, Billie Eilish in Rick Owens:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Alright, now please proceed to fight in the comments about how I shouldn't have included the coatdress.

#Grammy Awards
