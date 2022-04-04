Here Are The Best Looks From The 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Related
Hello Magazine
The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed
The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
Standout Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Click here to read the full article. Some of music’s biggest stars were in attendance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, with many in vibrant and bold fashion looks. Attendees such as Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, John Legend, among many others, arrived to perform and receive awards for the night. Rapper and actor LL Cool J hosted the ceremony.More from WWDStandout Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music AwardsZadrian Smith on Styling at the Critics' Choice Awards and BAFTAsAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Rodrigo, who became a big breakout star...
Grammys 2022: Every Epic Moment You Didn't See on TV
Watch: Grammys 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Doja Cat, Biebers & More!. E! News is taking you behind the scenes of music's biggest night. The 2022 Grammys kicked off with a bang on Sunday, April 3 thanks to hilarious host Trevor Noah and show-stopping performances by BTS, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Ben Platt, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Rachel Zegler and more.
HipHopDX.com
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
Jada Pinkett Smith wasn’t the only one furious at Chris Rock’s Oscars gag. I know how traumatic hair loss is | Arwa Mahdawi
If you’re going to make fun of sensitive subjects, you’d better be clever about it. ‘Ha ha, she’s bald and looks like GI Jane’ just won’t cut it, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Richard Williams Has Strong Words About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
"We don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense,” the father of Venus and Serena Williams said of the shocking attack at the Oscars.
New Footage From Oscars 2022 Shows Jada Pinkett Smith Seemingly Laugh at Will Smith and Chris Rock Scuffle
A new angle from the 2022 Oscars has viewers asking even more questions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. In footage taken from the floor of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Jada Pinkett Smith appears to laugh at her husband’s scuffle with the comedian. In the viral video shared via TikTok, the 50-year-old actress […]
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Denzel Washington Breaks Silence on Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Who Are We to Condemn?’
Denzel Washington broke his silence Saturday on Will Smith’s Oscars slap, addressing his conversation with Smith immediately following the actor’s assault of Chris Rock onstage at the ceremony. Smith shocked everyone when he walked onto the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke...
Hello Magazine
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List
Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett in Moving 2022 Grammys Performance
Lady Gaga's 2022 Grammys performance is a bittersweet one. The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. And let's just say, the showstopping number deserved all the applause. Following an introduction from Tony Bennett, the House of Gucci actress took to...
Lady Gaga goes full Old Hollywood glamour on Grammys 2022 red carpet
Lady Gaga is bringing glamour to the 2022 Grammys. The “House of Gucci” actress hit Sunday’s red carpet in Las Vegas wearing a black-and-white Armani Privé gown with an elegant pleated train. She accessorized the look with a diamond and morganite Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Potager Leaves necklace and Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Nest earrings featuring purple spinels and diamonds. The “Chromatica” singer, 36, has a history of sporting enormous Tiffany gems, as she once donned a $30 million diamond necklace to the 2019 Oscars — and forgot to take it off before heading to Taco Bell after the awards show. Gaga’s black-and-white gown featured...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Quits Social Media Over Grammys Backlash: 'I Hate This Fuckin Dumbass Fan Base'
Cardi B‘s unfiltered, down-to-Earth social media posts have won her an army of admirers including You star Penn Badgley, but those expecting the usual entertainment from the Bronx bombshell should prepare to be disappointed. On Sunday (April 3), Cardi B deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts — which had...
Hypebae
2022 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet: See the Best Celebrity Looks
The 27th Critics Choice Awards finally returned to an in-person ceremony earlier this evening, after its virtual event last year. The entertainment industry’s biggest stars and emerging names came together for the evening to celebrate each other’s achievements, while dressed in their best fits. Best Actress nominee Lady...
purewow.com
Lady Gaga Poses with Elton John's Sons (AKA Her Godchildren) in Rare New Photos
Lady Gaga has been called many things, from Mother Monster to the Queen of Pop. However, our new favorite moniker for the singer might be the title she was given in a post from Elton John's husband, David Furnish, who called her “Gagamother.”. While the Grammy and Academy Award-winning...
Vogue
The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet At The BAFTAs 2022
After last year’s phygital ceremony, the BAFTAs 2022 is back in all its glory. Industry veterans and emerging stars graced the red carpet in glittering custom gowns and glamorous dresses worthy of Hollywood. Colourful looks came courtesy of West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, who wore sunshine-yellow Oscar de...
AOL Corp
Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga to perform, everything else happening during Sunday's awards
This year’s Grammy Awards will spotlight a new location – Las Vegas – and an inching toward normalcy as it again unfolds in front of a live audience after a 2021 hybrid edition. Sunday's 64th annual show, postponed from January amid a spike in omicron COVID-19 cases,...
John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys
On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
Grammys 2022 performers: Lady Gaga joins lineup
Lady Gaga is the latest last minute performer for the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. Gaga is nominated for five Grammy Awards this year for her recent collaborative album with Tony Bennett. Nominations include Record of the Year and Album of the Year, the duet "I Get a Kick Out of You" and the album "Love for Sale."
BuzzFeed
