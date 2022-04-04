Kristen Stewart Gay Panicking Over Cate Blanchett In A Suit Is All Of Us, And 53 Other Hilarious Jokes From Queer Women
If you're a queer woman like me, then you probably spend 99.9% of your time online cackling at jokes, tweets, and everything in-between about The Queer Woman Experience.™
You love nothing more than finding something painfully hilarious and relatable, and immediately sending it to your fellow queers — it's honestly so much fun!!!Get Into Film
So, here are some of the best jokes from queer women on the internet:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
The accuracy though from actuallesbians
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
Ah, so true. from actuallesbians
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
40.
41.
42.
43.
This is a little too real. from actuallesbians
44.
45.
A big “In love with my best friend” mood from actuallesbians
46.
47.
48.
49.
50.
51.
52.
53.
Being gay is Exhausting.. from actuallesbians
54.
Cheers to queer women on the internet, saving humanity one joke at a time!!!The Hollywood Reporter
Don't forget to follow these Tumblr accounts and Subreddits for more stellar content about queer women.
Comments / 0