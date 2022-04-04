Amber Alert issued for two children last seen in Buffalo

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who were last seen in Buffalo.

Authorities say Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslaund, 2, were taken by their non-custodial mother, Alexis Roth.

They were last seen at 10 a.m. in Buffalo and may be traveling to Grand Prairie, Texas, according to the alert. They are apparently traveling with a 3-month old that Alexis Roth does have custody of.

Alexis Roth is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a white, 2009 Dodge Caravan with Wyoming license plate 16-9068.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.