GRAMMYS 2022: Lil Nas X Wows With THREE Outfit Changes—Including A Diamond Crop Top—While Performing!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X did not come to play! The five-time Grammy-nominated artist performed a medley of...

www.bet.com

rollingout.com

Lil Nas X to make a grand reentrance

Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021. The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.
MUSIC
WHAS 11

Lil Nas X Returns From 'Maternity Leave,' Teases 2 New Singles Featuring Saucy Santana and YoungBoy

Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies. On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Lil Nas X returns to the internet, teases upcoming collab with NBA Youngboy

Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

GRAMMYS 2022: Doja Cat And Sza Win For ‘Kiss Me More’

Doja Cat and SZA are officially Grammy award-winning artists!. The duo took home the golden gramophone for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for their hit “Kiss Me More” at Sunday night's ceremony on April 3. Meeting each other on stage, Doja rushed out of the bathroom to...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
yourerie

Best Lil Nas X decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lil Nas X is a singer and rapper with a massive fanbase. His music perfectly blends hip-hop with modern day pop music but can be heard on radio stations featuring all genres. He first gained popularity with “Old Town Road” in 2019, a single that took country themes and melded them with rap beats to create a truly unique and innovative track. It was all uphill from there for Lil Nas X as he used the single to launch his music career and become a fixture in the pop music industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Press

Dove Cameron wants 'gayest crossover ever' with Lil Nas X

Dove Cameron wants the "gayest crossover of all time" with Lil Nas X. The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker - who has previously said she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality - was blown away to find out the 'Old Town Road' rapper is a big fan, and she hopes they can collaborate on a song in the future.
MUSIC
BET

Jon Batiste Brings Down The House With Extraordinary Grammy Performance

Grammy award-winning artist Jon Batiste put on an infectious performance at the the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3). Commanding the stage with his talents, the most-nominated entertainer at the show performed his record-winning single, “Freedom.”. At the beginning of his performance Batiste effortlessly played the keys...
CELEBRITIES
BET

John Legend Honored at First-Ever Grammys’ Black Music Collective Event

The incomparable John Legend was honored with a Global Impact Award for his musical and philanthropic achievements Saturday, Apr. 2 — the night before the Grammy Awards — thanks to the Black Music Collective and its homage to the culture that has influenced the world. Developed by Riggs...
MUSIC
BET

Diddy Clarifies Reconciliation Comments About Will Smith and Chris Rock

Diddy is letting the world know that he did not confirm Will Smith and Chris Rock reconciled despite reports claiming he did according to TMZ. BET.com reported that Chris’s brother, Tony Rock, took to Twitter and quote-tweeted a fan who inquired if Diddy’s statements were false about the veterans squashing what happened at the Oscars, to which Tony responded by saying, “Yup.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

Chris Rock Speaks Out For The First Time Amid Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock has broken his silence following the viral Oscars incident when he was slapped on stage by Will Smith after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. On Wednesday (Mar. 30), Rock performed at The Wilbur in Boston, where he responded to the shocking event, sharing with the audience, "I'm still processing what happened," PEOPLE reports.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Lil Nas X Takes His Shirt Off To Tease New Song

Lil Nas X took three months off from social media, but came back this week with a big announcement and showed off his body. He dropped a short sneak-peek and listen at a new track, titled “Lean On My Body.” He’s shirtless in the video, wearing a hat, some grey sweatpants, and showing a glimpse of his orange Nike briefs.
MUSIC
93.9 WKYS

Lil Nas X Partners With Ultimate Ears For New UE Fits Ad Campaign

Lil Nas X has emerged as something of a style icon for a generation of millions and he’s showing off his flair for fashion and visuals in a new ad spot for a revolutionary pair of in-ear headphones. Partnering with Ultimate Ears, the “That’s What I Want” star is shown in the advertisement donning a pair of UE Fits headphones, matching quite well with his innovative style.
RETAIL

