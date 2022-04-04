ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police find man who went missing in Overtown ‘in good health’

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a man hours after he was reported missing from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. According to City of Miami...

CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WTVC

Bradley County woman who went missing in woods found safe Monday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A 31-year-old Bradley County woman who went missing in the woods Monday morning was found safe, says the Cleveland-Bradley County EMA. They say first responders are still on scene. We do not know Raulston's condition at this time. EARLIER:. Deputies are asking for you...
WDSU

Man searching for dog that went missing after deadly crash

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana man is searching for his dog he hopes escaped unharmed after the pair were rear-ended in a deadly crash. Dewitt Madison and his emotional service dog, Bullet, were traveling on the West Bank side of the GNO Bridge on March 15 when his car ran out of gas.
Click10.com

Police locate 1 of 2 brothers who left Pembroke Pines home on bikes

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two brothers from Pembroke Pines were reported missing over the weekend, authorities confirmed. According to police, Nicholas, 14, and Jonah Gattorno, 12, left home around 11 p.m. Saturday on their blue bicycles. Authorities believed the boys may be traveling to Key West, but on Monday...
Daily Florida Press

Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
MIAMI, FL

